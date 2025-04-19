Wild Nikola Jokić tech proves NBA ref show is alive and well in the playoffs

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers were locked in a tight battle in the fourth quarter of Game 1. With a hair under seven minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game tied 81-81, Nikola Jokić was hit with a shocking technical foul.

Jokić took a hit to the face under the basket after a made Nuggets basket. Derrick Jones Jr. was the culprit. Denver's bench took exception to Jones' apparent extension of his arm. The Clippers bench, meanwhile, was up and arms after Jokić sat on the floor for an extended period. He also had words for the ref.

In the end, LA was rewarded, as Jokić got his with a technical for expressing understandable frustration.

Nikola Jokić hit with technical foul after ref misses Clippers' hit to the face

The tech gave Los Angeles a free throw and possession in a tie game, in the playoffs. The NBA postseason is always physical, but letting a simple outburst of emotion after a missed call potentially sway the outcome of the game is brutal.

Jokić has been tremendous as usual. He sat at 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists (but with four fouls) when the T was called. While not always the most outwardly emotional player, the three-time MVP does have a lurking temper. We all remember when he decked out Markieff Morris after a physical play.

Denver entered the postseason in a rather precarious position. The Nuggets hold home court at the No. 4 seed, but head coach Michael Malone was fired with just three games left in the regular season. As a result, interim coach David Adelman will attempt to lead Denver through the fire of the playoffs. So far, the Nuggets don't look like an easy out. Denver weathered an early storm from the Clippers, led in part by Jokić's standard brilliance on the offensive end. Russell Westbrook also provided plenty of energy down the stretch.

The Nuggets are one of the best clutch teams in the NBA. The Clippers, on the other hand, have been the best team in the NBA over the final month. We also know what Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are capable of on the postseason stage.

We're in for a fun series. Hopefully we aren't in for more ridiculous whistles.