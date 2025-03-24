Will Alex Karaban get drafted? 3 teams that should have UConn star on their radar

UConn's magical March Madness run finally came to an end on Sunday as the No. 1 Florida Gators outlasted the No. 8 Huskies, 77-75, in the second round. Dan Hurley was his usual emotional, combative self after the loss. It's a tough pill to swallow after back-to-back NCAA Tournament championships.

The Huskies will be back. Hurley, the self-proclaimed best head coach in college hoops, has done more than enough to earn the title (or at least a seat at the table). Plenty of recruits will look at UConn's recent track record of success and envision a bright future in Storrs.

That said, this is a complicated crossroads for the Huskies. The 2024-25 season was up and down after four of five starters from last year's championship team left for the NBA. Now, the lone returner, Alex Karaban, threatens to follow in their footsteps.

The NBA Draft decision won't be an easy one for Karaban. He made a bold choice to return to school and chase a three-peat when he could've been a first-round pick in 2024. Now, his stock has stalled a bit, with most projections pegging him as a second-round talent in 2025. Karaban could look to chase a third ring and complete a historic four-year run at UConn next season, or he could capitalize on three successful campaigns in Storrs and cash that NBA check.

The "smart" financial choice is probably to go the latter route, even if he can earn a huge NIL check as a senior. The appeal of prospects tends to wane in NBA scouting circles with age. Karaban's skill set won't promote a huge spike in usage or production next season, so it's unlikely that he'd meaningfully raise his stock. There is far more upside in declaring right now and getting his foot in the NBA door, even as a second-round pick.

3. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs found their point guard of the future in De'Aaron Fox. This season is pretty much cooked, but the future is awfully bright with Victor Wembanyama quickly ascending the ranks of NBA stardom. He is going to win several DPOY awards before all is said and done. It won't be too long before he's in the MVP mix, too.

What the Spurs need now is more shooting on the wing. Karaban slides in as a natural plug-and-play fit for a team hoping to contend in 2026. He isn't the most dynamic talent on the board, but Karaban is perpetually solid and selfless. He understands his role and accepts the limitations of his skill set, which allows him to thrive within them. He can bomb spot-up 3s, score on cuts, and do the small things to grease the wheels on offense.

The Spurs took Karaban's former UConn teammate, Stephon Castle, with the No. 4 pick last summer. Now Castle is the Rookie of the Year frontrunner. That means built-in chemistry with a key member of the Spurs' core, which should aid Karaban's case as a second-round pick. Castle still doesn't hit 3s consistently either, so again, San Antonio needs some volume spacers next to him. Might as well go with a familiar face.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

As always, the Philadelphia 76ers need to stockpile shooters around Joel Embiid. It's unclear what the future holds in Philly as Embiid battles through a chronic knee ailment, but Daryl Morey isn't ready to give up on this iteration of the roster. The Sixers absolutely have the talent to contend next season if all breaks right.

One of Morey's best attributes as GM in his ability to locate immediate contributors in the second round. Positioned with their own pick in the mid-30s, Philly should be in prime position to land Karaban in June. Any defensive concerns are papered over by the stalwart rim protection of Embiid, as well as other rangy wings like Kelly Oubre, Paul George, and Justin Edwards.

The offensive fit is seamless. Karaban won't need to do anything extra. He can step into open spot-up 3s as Embiid and Tyrese Maxey collapse the defense. He won't bring the physicality or defensive edge this Sixers team needs in the frontcourt, but as a Georges Niang facsimile with a bit more size, there's a lot to like.

1. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to knock the second round of the NBA Draft out of the park under GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. Last season, it was Quinten Post, who has emerged as a potential postseason weapon. The year before, it was Trayce Jackson-Davis, who broke through in Steve Kerr's rotation as the 57th overall pick.

Kerr historically doesn't trust rookies, but Golden State's recent picks have all broken that trend. There has been a clear strategy: find high-IQ role players without ego. Karaban knows how to play. He doesn't need to dominate touches or improvise outside the scheme. He is going to hit 3s, set screens, cut, and make himself useful off the ball. That is what this Warriors offense is built around.

Golden State has experienced its greatest success with multiple high-volume shooters in the rotation. Stephen Curry gets up plenty, but it's especially difficult for defenses to contain him when other long-range bombers, such as Buddy Hield or Brandin Podziemski, supply addition gravity. Especially with Jimmy Butler adding a new element of rim pressure and playmaking on the wing.

Karaban feels like a potential day-one rotation piece for Golden State. He comes from a great NBA pipeline at UConn. This makes almost too much sense.