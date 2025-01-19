Will Anderson Jr. says Texans knew it would be 'us against the refs' in Divisional Round game
By Scott Rogust
The Houston Texans' season has come to an end on Saturday. After a commanding win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, they were the lowest seed remaining, meaning they would have to face the No. 1 seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, on the road in the Divisional Round. As recent history has shown, that is no easy feat.
The Texans gave it their all, but it just wasn't enough to overcome the Chiefs, who just know how to win playoff games. But there were plenty of controversial calls that worked in the Chiefs' favor that was highlighted by the Texans fanbase and non-Chiefs fans everywhere. Perhaps the most notable were two roughing the passer penalties, one of which was called on Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.
In the first quarter, Anderson had an open lane on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As Mahomes let go of a pass, Anderson made contact with him below the helmet, with the two players' facemasks grazing each other. However, after some embellishing by Mahomes, Anderson was called for roughing the passer to give the Chiefs 15- ards and a first down.
After the game, Anderson said that the team knew that it would be "us against the refs" in the Divisional Round when playing the Chiefs.
Anderson wasn't the only person on the Texans who had a gripe with the questionable officiating. Even Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said that it was "us vs. everybody, and when I say everybody, I mean everybody."
There was another controversial penalty called on the Texans that didn't involve Anderson. In the second half, Mahomes slid with linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi attempting to tackle him. Both players missed Mahomes, as the two tackles ran into one another. The referees called unnecessary roughness on the Texans, rewarding the Chiefs with 15 yards and a first-down.
To make matters worse for the Texans, the Chiefs scored a touchdown on a diving pass from Mahomes to a wide-open Travis Kelce in the end zone to increase the deficit to 20-12.
There were other missed calls in the game, whether it was a hip drop tackle by the Chiefs on tight end Dalton Schultz, or questionable football placement on the opening drive of the second half.
In total, the Texans were called for eight penalties for 82 yards, while the Chiefs were called for four penalties for 32 yards.
It was a strong season for the Texans, but it didn't end the way they had envisioned. For the Texans, however, they felt that the referees didn't do them any favors.