Will Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark play again in 2025? Injury updates for WNBA stars

The Indiana Fever have had a brutal run of injuries of late, especially at the guard position. It's a trend that started with star Caitlin Clark, who has missed several games this season over a few separate stints due to multiple ailments. Her latest injury came when she hurt her groin against the Connecticut Sun over a month ago.

Clark has missed the last 13 matchups, in which her team has gone 7-6. In the games she's been available this season, Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. She is a great asset to this Fever squad, who are battling to stay in the playoff conversation in a very tight standings race. The Fever have also been hit with other injuries that make Clark's potential return even more crucial. Sydney Colson is out for the season with a torn ACL, and Aari McDonald is also out for the season with a broken foot.

The Fever are not alone here, though. The Chicago Sky have had injury woes as well regarding their stars. Starting Forward Angel Reese was last available during the Sky's matchup against the Washington Mystics in late June. After that game, it was announced that Reese's back injury would need more time before she could get back on the court. In the seven games she's missed, Chicago has had a rough go, losing six of those contests. Before the injury, Reese was averaging 14.2 points and leading the league with 12.6 rebounds per game.

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese injury updates

Since Clark's injury, the Fever have been hesitant to put a timetable on her return, at least one they could share with the media. So, it left fans wondering whether they would see her again this season. But Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke about Clark before their game against the Sun on Sunday. When asked whether Clark will return to play before the end of the season, White said, "That's the hope. The hope is that she's back."

If Indiana wants to remain in playoff contention, they could really use Clark back in that starting guard spot. The Fever are currently sitting at No. 6 in the league, and have some tough competition ahead of them. Their remaining schedule includes three games against a league-leading Minnesota Lynx squad. If Clark cannot make her return before the end of the regular season, her addition during the playoffs could be a game-changer for this Fever team's hopes to make a postseason run.

When it comes to Reese, it seems as though there is still hope for her return as well, even though Chicago's playoff dreams are nearly finished. Last week, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh told the media that Reese was participating in "on-court activities" and her return "shouldn't be too much longer." When he met with the media again this weekend, he stated that Reese had done all the required non-contact work in practice and is integrating herself more and more.

With the Sky only having 11 games left this season, the question is valid as to whether or not we will see Reese back before time is up. But all signs point towards hope being alive, not only for Reese but for Clark as well.