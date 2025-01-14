Former Notre Dame QB just gave Will Howard, Ohio State bulletin board material for CFP National Championship Game
Will Howard comes into the national championship game with a lot to prove for Ohio State and a comment by a former Notre Dame QB has added to the fire. Former Irish-Florida quarterback Malik Zaire posted on X that "Howard is def the worst one by far" referring to recent Buckeyes quarterbacks and that and Ohio State "fans are trying to convince me that he's gonna lead them to the chip".
Zaire played three years for the Irish with the gunslinger not exactly having a prolific career, throwing for 6 TDs and less than 1,000 yards. While Howard might not stack up the quarterbacks that they may have had in the last 15 years, it's obvious that the senior is better than Kyle McCord was last season for the Buckeyes.
Yes, Ohio State may have had a little more complete roster this season than in years past but Howard is better than McCord. However, he doesn't hold a candle to recent Buckeyes like Justin Fields or C.J. Stroud, both of whom were viewed as top NFL Draft prospects.
In his college career, the senior has been regarded as a slightly above-average QB who isn't a superstar by any means. As Ohio State gets ready for its first chance at a title in 10 years, it's clear that Howard will need to prove himself.
Will Howard has another QB to prove wrong in the title game
For Zaire to be proven wrong, Howard will need to make sure that Jeremiah Smith is fed the ball. Smith is a superstar in his right and it's likely that the only way that the freshman doesn't have good stats in this game is a poorly thrown balls from Howard.
Additionally, Howard will need to make sure that he is able to manage the clock well as the former Kansas State student-athlete was criticized for his clock management in the program's 32-31 regular season loss to the Oregon Ducks. Howard might not have the talent that other superstars or notable quarterbacks have, but the student-athlete can put his name into Buckeyes history if he can prove former Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire and others wrong in the national championship game.