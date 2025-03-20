Will Howard vs. JJ McCarthy debate explodes on social media

Who says the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry only applies to college football? The 2025 NFL Draft is set to get started in just over a month's time and one quarterback prospect is already taking heat for comparisons to a Wolverine selected in 2024.
Will Howard, the national champion signal caller for the Buckeyes, is projected to be a day 3 pick (No. 5 ranked QB prospect according to ESPN's Mel Kiper) but his online fans are swarming to his defense and taking shots at No. 10 overall pick in 2024, JJ McCarthy.
The comparisons re-sparked the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry online, with facts and figures being tossed around and shouting matches materializing not even a full two months since the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game was played.
Will Howard vs. J.J. McCarthy: Who was the better QB prospect?
If we're going to debate this topic, might as well weigh in and evaluate the relevant facts. Here's a snapshot of either player's college careers.
Stat
Will Howard (2020-24)
J.J. McCarthy (2021-23)
W-L
33-16 (starts + appearances)
27-3
Passing yards
9,796
6,226
Passing TDs
83
49
Completion percentage
63.8 (1,202 attempts)
67.6 (713 attempts)
Average rating
137.8
158.2
Rushing yards
1,147 (26 TDs)
632 (10 TDs)
Wins vs. Top 25
9
9
There are obviously some more complicated layers to this comparison but that's what the NFL scouts are going to have to figure out through interviews, tape study and NFL Combine results.
Howard, 23, clearly had more time to play despite only being one year older than McCarthy (22). But that actually works in projected Minnesota Vikings starter's favor. His completion percentage and win-loss record suggests he was more efficient, especially considering he took Michigan on an undefeated national title run in 2023.
Howard, however, played in two tough conferences and emerged as a dual threat early in his career. His rushing prowess makes him a dangerous weapon (that's not to discount McCarthy's higher yards-per-rush average though).
It's difficult to truly compare the two given the massively different systems they played in but the edge seems to go to McCarthy based on past scout evaluations and the value Minnesota put in him by selecting him so high last year. Unless Howard sees a similar stock jump in the next month, the Buckeyes appear to be taking a fifth straight L to Wolverines fans.