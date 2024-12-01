Will Texans defender Azeez Al-Shaair be suspended for hit on Trevor Lawrence? Everything to know
By Quinn Everts
Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair did just about everything the NFL is trying to prevent by hitting Trevor Lawrence late and in the head as the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was trying to slide in the first half of the Texans vs. Jaguars game on Sunday. It was an objectively dirty hit, and Al-Shaair was ejected from the game.
He didn't leave before a brawl broke out between the Jags and Texans, though, as Jacksonville players came to back up their quarterback, who left the game and was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones was also ejected for his part in the brawl, though likely won't face any suspension.
Mac Jones is filling in for Lawrence right now. There has been no official update on Lawrence's injury, so we will not speculate on the severity of it.
Azeez Al-Shaair likely to be suspended for hit on Trevor Lawrence
It's hard to imagine the league will let Al-Shaair off without a suspension of at least one game. Everyone saw the hit, everyone agrees it was dirty, and Al-Shaair yelling at fans as he left the field won't help his cause, either. Granted, the fans were throwing objects at Al-Shaair, which should never happen either, but tensions were high all around. It was just an ugly situation that stemmed from a vicious hit, the kind that would have been considered dirty even before the NFL made a concerted effort to limit concussions.
The NFL will review this hit and decide what an acceptable punishment is for Al-Shaair. Earlier this season, Chargers safety Derwin James was suspended for one game for "repeated violations" of NFL rules that attempt to keep players safe, and although Al-Shaair hasn't been suspended in the past, this one hit might be deemed dirty enough to warrant a suspension by itself.
A fine is pretty much guaranteed. The league might want to make an example of Al-Shaair, who was texbook in things you're not supposed to do as a defender.