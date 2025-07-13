Wimbledon Men's final results, Alcaraz vs Sinner: Live updates, scores and highlights

The stage is set and the No. 1 and No. 2 men’s tennis players in the world will battle for the Wimbledon title on Sunday. It’s a rematch of the Roland Garros final, which Carlos Alcaraz won over Jannik Sinner back in June. It was the second-straight French Open win for Alcaraz. Sunday’s final will be the 13th time the two have played against each other in what’s turning into a modern era rivalry.

Alcaraz has the advantage, defeating Sinner in eight of the 12 clashes between the two. He’s also won the last five meetings. Sinner’s last win over Alcaraz was in the China Open in Beijing in 2023. The last time the two met at Wimbledon was in 2022 and Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the Round of 16.

To reach the final, Alcaraz has a relatively easy road, playing just one seeded match against Andrey Rublev, winning in four sets, including winning the final three. His other toughest match was in the first round against Fabio Fognini, where he needed all five sets to take down the Italian. Sinner, on the other hand, had a gauntlet, facing three seeded players.

Sinner had to take down Novak Djokovic in the semifinal to reach the final. He beat him in straight sets. Sinner is looking for his fourth major title and first win at Wimbledon. Alcaraz is seeking his sixth title and looking to win his third-straight at Wimbledon.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner live updates and scores from Wimbledon Men's Final

Given this is Alcaraz's preferred surface, he undoubtedly has the edge heading into the match. However, Sinner shouldn't be underestimated, as he is the No. 1 seed and top-rated player on the tour as of this writing. We will update the live results once one of these titans wins the first set.

Last five Men's Wimbledon Champions

YEAR WINNER RUNNER-UP 2024 Wimbeldon Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic 2023 Wimbeldon Carloz Alcaraz Novak Djokovic 2022 Wimbeldon Novak Djokovic Nick Kyrgios 2021 Wimbeldon Novak Djokovic Matteo Berrettini 2019 Wimbeldon Novak Djokovic Roger Federer

Much like the stretch from 2003 to 2010, only two players have dominated Wimbledon. Back then it was Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, though Federer won six of the eight. Of the last five champions, Alcaraz has won the last two and Djokovic won the previous three. He also won in 2018. The 2020 Wimbledon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Alcaraz, a win would solidify his dominance on the grass court. Winning three-straight and taking down the No. 1 player in Sinner in the process would certainly start the changing of the guard from the older core of players to the new era.

If Sinner can halt Alcaraz's run at Wimbledon, it would ignite the rivalry between the two. This is the first time Sinner is playing in the final at Wimbledon. He previously reached the semifinal in 2023.