Window is Open: How the Buccaneers can still make the NFL Playoffs
By Quinn Everts
It's hard to feel better about a 5-6 record than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do right now.
Although the Bucs lost four games in a row after a 4-1 start, they got a comfortable 30-7 win in Week 12 against a bad Giants team. Not only did that win stop the losing streak (during which Tampa Bay lost 4 games by a combined 24 points) but it moved the Bucs to within one game of the Atlanta Falcons for first place in the NFC South.
Yes, the 5-6 Bucs are just a game removed from top of the NFC South — but catching up to the Falcons won't be enough to vault Tampa Bay into the playoffs due to the Falcons having beat Tampa Bay twice already this year.
Because Atlanta possesses the tiebreaker, Tampa Bay will need to finish with a better record than Atlanta to win the NFC South. Still, the path to the postseason is pretty clear for the Bucs. Here's how Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and the rest of the team can steal a playoff bid.
Cheer against the Atlanta Falcons
Right now, it's pretty much that simple. The easiest path into the postseason field is by winning the NFC South, which appears very attainable through 11 games.
Atlanta is currently 6-5, with a reasonably tough schedule remaining. The Falcons still play Los Angeles (Chargers), Minnesota and Washington, but are also gifted games against the Raiders and Giants. Losing both games to Atlanta is a blow for Tampa Bay, but there's ample time to overtake Kirk Cousins and the Falcons in the division race.
Keep the New Orleans Saints in the rearview
A 4-7 team isn't usually in playoff discussions, but the Saints are lucky to be in the NFC South right now. Winners of two straight, New Orleans is sticking around, and Tampa Bay shouldn't fully ignore this team, especially with one more matchup on the schedule.
Trouncing New Orleans 51-27 in the first meeting should give Tampa fans confidence, but it also gives the Saints some extra motivation not to get embarrassed again.
There's a lot of work to be done in the Wild Card
Tampa Bay has a lot of ground to make up for any chance at a Wild Card spot. Arizona, Washington and Green Bay are all in front of Tampa for the sixth seed in the NFC, and Green Bay has a three game hold on the Bucs at the moment.
The Packers do also have a tough schedule to finish off the season (including games against Miami, Detroit, Seattle and Minnesota) but there's no reason to hold your breath about Tampa's shot at overtaking all the teams in front of them. With the NFC South so getable, that's the race Bucs fans should be following.