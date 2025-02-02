Winners and losers from Lakers-Mavericks blockbuster trade swapping Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis
It’s Official: Luka Doncic is headed to the Lakers in a blockbuster trade.
In one of the most shocking mid-season trades in NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick.
This deal is a monumental gamble for both franchises, leaving fans divided on whether it will pay off. Let’s break down the clear winners and losers of this blockbuster trade.
Winner: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers have made it abundantly clear who they want as their next franchise superstar after the LeBron James era—and it’s not Bronny James.
Trading for Doncic, one of the most dynamic talents of this generation, signals Rob Pelinka’s commitment to keeping the Lakers in title contention. The former Rookie of the Year has been an MVP-caliber player since entering the league, averaging 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists over six and a half seasons in Dallas. He has finished top 10 in MVP voting every year since his rookie campaign and was a driving force behind the Mavericks’ first NBA Finals appearance since 2011.
Winner: LeBron James
Not only is Doncic six years younger than Davis, but he offers a more versatile skill set, giving the Lakers the elite playmaker they’ve been searching for. With Doncic in town, LeBron James can take a step back from primary ball-handling duties, easing his workload as he nears the twilight of his career. Although Doncic has been sidelined with a calf injury since Christmas Day, his long-term impact in Los Angeles could be franchise-altering.
Loser: Dallas Mavericks
Mavericks fans have one burning question: Why?
Acquiring Davis doesn’t necessarily address a pressing need for Dallas, as they already have promising big men in Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II. Adding Davis to the mix only further crowds the paint and limits floor spacing, raising concerns about offensive efficiency. While Doncic’s health may have been a factor in this decision, Davis has his own history of injuries, making the swap a significant risk.
Winner: Maybe Kyrie Irving?
Perhaps the move is designed to shift more offensive responsibility onto Kyrie Irving while allowing Davis to play in his preferred power forward role. However, Davis — despite averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks across 42 games this season — doesn’t bring the same level of playmaking, consistency, or offensive dominance that Doncic does.
By trading away the face of their franchise, the Mavericks are taking a massive gamble — one that could shape their future for years to come.