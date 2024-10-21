Winners and losers: 5 takeaways from Bills huge win over Titans in Week 7
By Luke Norris
Playing at home for the first time in nearly a month, the Buffalo Bills got off to a sluggish start in front of the fans at Highmark Stadium, falling down 10-0 to the one-win Tennessee Titans early in the second quarter.
But those 10 points were all the Titans got as the Buffalo defense tightened up, allowing just one drive of more than five plays the rest of the way. And the one exception resulted in Damar Hamlin's second interception of the season.
The Bills' offense looked lethargic in the early going but picked things up as well. After scoring just once on six drives in the first half, four of which were three-and-outs, Buffalo put points on the scoreboard on each of its five offensive possessions over the final 30 minutes, ultimately taking a 34-10 victory, which wasn't far off from the 34-14 final we predicted.
Each of our other two predictions came true as well, with Josh Allen notching his first 300-yard game of the season and Amari Cooper scoring a touchdown in his first game in a Bills uniform. As Buffalo didn't really have any losers in this game — the only real issue after the opening quarter was the running game — we'll focus on the five big winners from this 24-point victory.
Winner: The Buffalo defense as a whole
Through their first six games, the Bills had allowed 350.8 yards per game, the fifth-most in the AFC. And after the Titans gained 153 yards on their first three possessions, the second two of which resulted in scores, it looked as if the Buffalo defense was set for another dismal day in terms of yardage.
As mentioned, however, the Bills only allowed one drive of more than five plays the rest of the way and ultimately allowed 289 total yards, the lowest total since their Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Along with Hamlin's fourth-quarter interception, Buffalo forced another turnover on a strip sack of Mason Rudolph. While that turnover didn't lead to anything, the turnover-on-downs the Bills forced to open the second half did, as the ensuing drive resulted in Cooper's go-ahead touchdown.
The Bills will still have to be better when they face stronger offenses, but this was a good confidence booster.
Winner: Josh Allen
Making his 100th career start, Josh Allen made it a memorable one, completing 21 of 33 passes for a season-high 323 yards and two touchdowns. As mentioned, this was the first time he's hit the 300-yard mark this season, his previous best being a 263-yard effort against the Jags.
Coming into this game, the Titans were only allowing 137.0 passing yards per game, the fewest of any team in the NFL. And the Bills were only gaining 186.3 yards per game through the air, the eighth-fewest in the league. And again, early on, it looked as if Allen wasn't going to have a great day, as he couldn't get anything going in Buffalo's first couple of drives.
A 44-yard connection to Keon Coleman (more on him in a minute) on the Bills' third offensive drive got things going, and No. 17 was off and running from there. Facing a top-five pass defense for the 14th time in his career, Allen is now 12-2 in those starts.
It also needs to be noted that Allen still has yet to throw an interception this season.
Winner: Amari Cooper
After failing to record a reception in the first half, Amari Cooper looked much more comfortable in his new offense after the break.
Following the aforementioned turnover-on-downs to open the second half, Allen and Cooper finally connected on the sixth play of the ensuing drive, resulting in an 18-yard touchdown that gave the Bills the lead.
Cooper ultimately caught four passes for 64 yards and will only get more and more comfortable as the weeks roll along. His mere presence on the field opened things up for his new teammates, and nobody benefitted more than our next entry.
Winner: Keon Coleman
Bills fans have been waiting for rookie wideout Keon Coleman to make some big plays, and they got a couple from the second-rounder on Sunday.
We already hit on the 44-yarder that helped kickstart the Buffalo passing attack in the second quarter, but Coleman also had a 57-yarder on the Bills' final offensive drive. And he did the bulk of the work there, as roughly 55 yards came after the catch. He also made Titans rookie cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. look quite foolish, essentially tossing him aside as he attempted to wrap him up.
Coleman ultimately posted 125 yards and four catches. Not only was this the first 100-yard game of his career, but it also marked the first time any Bills receiver has hit the century mark this season.
Winner: Tyler Bass
It's not been the greatest season for kicker Tyler Bass, who's already missed three field goals and two extra-point attempts.
And with one miss of each kind in Buffalo's Week 6 win over the New York Jets, the Bills actually worked out other kickers ahead of their matchup with Tennessee. But they obviously stuck with him, and he was perfect against the Titans, making four of four PATs and both of his field-goal attempts.
Sure, he didn't have to make a kick longer than 30 yards all afternoon. But just getting every one of them through the uprights has to be considered a win at this point.
Now 5-2 and in firm control of the AFC East as no other team in the division has more than two wins with the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and New England Patriots all taking losses on Sunday, the Bills will head back on the road for a Week 8 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks.