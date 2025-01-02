Winners, losers and snubs from NFL's 2025 Pro Bowl roster: Who needs the Jets?
The NFL announced its Pro Bowl rosters for both the NFC and AFC on Thursday morning, and the Baltimore Ravens were the big winners with a league-high nine representatives — including MVP frontunner Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. The Detroit Lions were right behind them with seven nods, including QB Jared Goff and RB Jahmyr Gibbs, while the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles each had six.
Of course, today is as much about who didn't make the cut as who did, and sure enough, the debate over which omission was the most egregious has already begun. Here's our full breakdown, complete with winners, losers and snubs.
Winners of 2025 Pro Bowl roster reveal
The Ravens
For the most part, Baltimore's Pro Bowlers are the usual suspects. Jackson, Henry, linebacker Roquan Smith, fullback Patrick Ricard, safety Kyle Hamilton, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, center Tyler Linderbaum and defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike have all made the Pro Bowl before. The ninth of the Ravens' representatives, however, might just be the most significant as the team attempts to finally get Jackson over the Super Bowl hump: Zay Flowers became the first receiver drafted by Baltimore to ever make a Pro Bowl.
Granted, the Ravens haven't been around as long as most NFL franchises, having moved to Baltimore in 1996. But that's still a remarkable stat, one that shows just how uphill Jackson's climb has been in years past — and how far this offense has come in its second year under OC Todd Monken. Flowers has already crossed the 1,000-yard mark ahead of the team's regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns this weekend, and he'll need to keep this up if he wants to help Baltimore win the AFC.
Jeff Stoutland
Stoutland is Philly's offensive line coach, and while he's long been considered one of (if not the) best at his position in the entire league, Thursday served as a helpful reminder: Of the Eagles' six Pro Bowl nods, fully half of them — right tackle Lane Johnson, center Cam Jurgens and left guard Landon Dickerson — came up front. While Johnson has been a rock on the right side for years in Philly, both Jurgens and Dickerson are recent second-round picks who have blossomed into stars under Stoutland's watchful eye.
The Lions would give anyone a run for their money when it comes to the title of best offensive line in the NFL, and Detroit will send both tackle Penei Sewell and center Frank Ragnow to the Pro Bowl, but Stoutland is arguably Philly's most valuable weapon.
Losers of 2025 Pro Bowl roster reveal
The Jets
The cherry on top of a disastrous 2024 season for New York? Not a single New York Jet was named to the Pro Bowl. You read that right: nada, zip, zero. For a team with as much on-paper talent as Gang Green boasted this year, that's inexcusable, an indictment of everyone from owner Woody Johnson to former GM Joe Douglas to the coaching staff to, of course, the players themselves, no matter how badly Aaron Rodgers wishes it were otherwise.
What's worse, it's hard to even make the case for any Jet as a worthy snub, not even all-world talents like receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams and cornerback Sauce Gardner. On both the offensive and defensive sides, seemingly nothing went the way New York envisioned it would this season, and now the franchise is once again facing the task of starting over from scratch.
Patrick Mahomes
For the first time since he broke in as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes won't be representing K.C. in the Pro Bowl, snapping a string of six consecutive appearances. In fact, the two-time defending Super Bowl champs will send "only" four players: tight end Travis Kelce, center Creed Humphrey, guard/emergency left tackle Joe Thuney and defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Mahomes finds himself in this section rather than the snubs because, well, it's hard to argue for his inclusion based on his numbers this season — and the fact that the three AFC QBs selected over him were Jackson, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, all having historic seasons. Still, Mahomes missing out is a sign of how much Mahomes has struggled relative to his previous standard, and how much the offense around him has regressed amid injuries and inconsistency.
Baker Mayfield
Unlike Mahomes, Mayfield does have a statistical case for inclusion, entering Week 18 with a completion percentage north of 70 and nearly 40 passing touchdowns for a Bucs offense that has thrived despite an early injury to Mike Evans and the loss of Chris Godwin. The one problem is that, well, three other NFC QBs were even better: If you're going to argue for Mayfield's inclusion, you have to also argue for one of Jayden Daniels, Sam Darnold and Jared Goff to be left out, and while Darnold and Goff may have better infrastructures around them, it's hard to deny the numbers they've put up for the NFC's two best teams.
Still, while Mayfield may not be a snub in the traditional sense, he deserves mention here for the season he's had keeping Tampa Bay afloat and within one win of an NFC South title.
2025 NFL Pro Bowl roster snubs
Danielle Hunter, DE, Houston Texans
This one is a true head-scratcher. All due respect to Maxx Crosby, an iron man's iron man for a sorry Las Vegas Raiders team, it's hard to figure how Hunter isn't one of the three best defensive ends in the AFC right now. Hunter's sack total (12, two behind Myles Garrett and Trey Hendrickson) might not leap off the page, but he leads the NFL with 90 pressures and his 19.3 percent pressure rate is tied with Micah Parsons for tops in the league. By just about any measure, Hunter has been one of, if not the, most consistently productive pass rushers in the sport this season, propelling a defense that we've seen flummox the likes of Josh Allen and Jared Goff in recent weeks.
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
You could forgive voters for forgetting the Jags exist over the past couple of months — lord knows Jacksonville fans have tried — but snubbing BTJ is pretty inexcusable. The 23rd overall pick in this year's draft has blossomed into a true WR1, dominating from every alignment and proving himself to be far more than the speedster he was regarded as while at LSU. Thomas ranks fifth in the league in receiving yards at 1,179 and is tied for fifth with 10 touchdowns, and he's done it all without much of any help in the Jags' passing game. Outside of Ja'Marr Chase, you could make the argument that he deserves a spot more than any of the other three AFC receivers (Flowers, Jerry Jeudy and Nico Collins).
James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
We know that Allen is amazing, but how does a 13-3 Bills team manage just one other Pro Bowler (tackle Dion Dawkins)? Cook didn't crack the 1,000-yard rushing mark, and that likely hurt him with more traditional voters. But he's been one of the most dangerous all-around weapons in the AFC for Buffalo this season, with over 1,200 totaly yards, 17 scrimmage TDs and a 5.0 yards per carry rate that ranks sixth among players with at least 150 carries. Cook has done a little bit of everything for the Bills, and you could easily argue that he deserved a spot over Texans RB Joe Mixon (993 rushing yards, 4.1 yards per carry).
Kerby Joseph, S, Detroit Lions
This is among the toughest omissions of this season. Only one free safety made the cut in the NFC, and Xavier McKinney has been a legitimate star in center field for the Green Bay Packers. But man: It's tough to watch Joseph help hold a battered Lions defense together over the past few weeks and not think that he deserved to be a Pro Bowler, especially after his two interceptions helped flip Detroit's most recent win against the San Francisco 49ers. Those picks ran Joseph's total to a league-best nine on the season, but he's been a star even beyond the top-line numbers, with just about every advanced metric under the sun showing him as an elite cover guy over the middle of the field.