Wizards mock draft roundup: Who experts have Washington targeting now

The NBA Draft Lottery did not treat the Washington Wizards kindly. They fell from No. 2 to No. 6, missing out on the chance to add a franchise-defining talent like Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper. Even so, this is a deep lottery, and Washington should be able to rebound nicely and continue building upon a deceptively strong core.

Last summer's No. 2 pick, Alex Sarr, was a mixed bag in his rookie season, but the defensive versatility and live-wire athleticism pop. Factor in tell, lanky defenders like Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George, and this Wizards team has a solid foundation. The next move, ideally, is adding an offensive centerpiece.

It's unclear how strongly Washington feels about the available prospects in that vein, as their path diverges significantly in mock drafts across the web. Let's dive into a variety of expert predictions to decipher which course the Wizards might take with their trio of picks (Nos. 6, 18 and 40) in roughly three weeks.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Wizards projected picks at No. 6

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, ESPN — Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Tre Johnson's defense is a major concern, but he's a long, athletic shot-maker who can add immediate firepower to a stilted Wizards offense. Johnson's movement shooting should immediately translate and he's a better passer than the assist numbers suggest. This feels like a reach, but Johnson has won over scouts leaguewide and Washington can surround him with the appropriate defensive infrastructure.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report — Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Jeremiah Fears feels like the appropriate star bet for a Wizards team looking to take the next step. He has a lot of room left to grow offensively, but his production and aggressiveness as an 18-year-old at Oklahoma was mighty impressive. He creates advantages at will with his blend of top-line speed and deceleration. He also draws a lot of fouls.

Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo — Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

There's a good chance Washington is Fears' floor on draft night. He's generating a lot of buzz right now, as any team looking for a heliocentric playmaker and potential franchise cornerstone could see Fears as the highest ceiling outside the top two. He's not a great defender, but Washington can surround him with length and athleticism on that end.

J. Kyle Mann and Danny Chau, The Ringer — Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

This would certainly qualify as a gamble, but that is appropriate at this stage of Washington's rebuild. It's unclear if Khaman Maluach and Alex Sarr can survive together offensively, but there are enough shooting indicators between them to believe that one of them will become a viable spacer in due time. Meanwhile, Maluach's hulking size in the paint is an intriguing complement to Sarr's rangy versatility on the perimeter. Double big lineups are all the rage right now.

Wizards projected picks at No. 18

ESPN — Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

Liam McNeeley shares plenty of parallels with current Wizards wing Corey Kispert. He's a sharpshooting wing with size, hailing from a premier, pro-style program with plenty of NCAA Tournament success in the bank. McNeeley couldn't lead the Huskies back to the mountaintop as a rookie, but he feels like a safeish bet as a floor-spacing connector who competes reasonably hard on defense.

Bleacher Report — Will Riley, F, Illinois

Will Riley fits Washington's standard profile: long, versatile, with plenty of upside to grow into. He's more of a shot-maker than a shooter at 6-foot-8, but Riley smoothly gets to his spots and drives with an appreciable physicality. The defense is a work in progress, but again, Washington has the ability to wrap players in a protective blanket on that end, at least at their theoretical peak.

Yahoo — Derik Queen, C, Maryland

If Derik Queen falls to No. 18, it's a home run for the Wizards and a confounding mistake for several teams in front of them. His agility testing at the Combine wasn't great, but Queen is an ambitious passer and face-up scorer at the five spot, with brute strength and balletic footwork. He can navigate tight spaces with surprising effectiveness and the 3-point shot should come around eventually. He's a mid-lottery talent.

The Ringer — Ben Saraf, G, Israel

Ben Saraf has been productive for Germany's Ulm, where he's playing next to fellow projected top-20 pick Noa Essengue. While it's fair to question Saraf's defense and shooting, he's a heady, crafty ball-handler and a wizard (pun intended) passing the rock. His ability to patiently manipulate a defense and zip it to the roll man or an open shooter is textbook stuff. He can teach a basketball class. This is a good swing for a team with a patient timeline and a need for high-leverage playmakers.

Wizards projected picks at No. 40

ESPN — Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

A knockdown shooter with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, Chaz Lanier was a standout in the Combine's athletic testing. That checks enough boxes to interest a team like Washington in a shallow second round. He's an older prospect, but Lanier can bomb 3s for a team with precious little shooting right now.

Bleacher Report — Bogoljub Marković, F, Serbia

Bogoljub Marković is a complicated evaluation, but 6-foot-11 forwards with his mobility and shooting stroke don't grow on trees. The defense is hit or miss with such a thin frame, but Marković snakes his way to rebounds and competes hard. He can handle the ball fluidly in transition and occasionally covert an impressive straight-line drive when attacking closeouts. All the basic tools are in place and this is a smart home run swing in the second round.

Yahoo — Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

A long, athletic wing with shifty slashing ability, Jamir Watkins is another prospect who perfectly fits Washington's archetype. He needs to improve as a shooter, but wings capable of breaking down a defense and guarding multiple positions tend to stick in the NBA.