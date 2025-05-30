2025 NBA Mock Draft update after NCAA withdrawal deadline

The deadline for players to withdraw from the 2025 NBA Draft and return to school came and went at 11:59 PM on Wednesday evening. Naturally, there were a few stunning decisions in both directions. Folks who once seemed dead set on the draft backtracked and returned to school, while others eschewed lucrative NIL opportunities to pursue their NBA dream without any guarantees.

With a little less than a month until the big day, the board is starting to take concrete shape. We will never know the exact order until June 25, of course, but we generally know which prospects are trending up in the aftermath of strong Combine performances, while others seem to be losing steam. We will learn even more over the coming weeks as teams conduct individual workouts and develop their draft plans.

Here is an updated projection for all 59 picks — along with a breakdown of the withdrawal deadline surprises and a few other noteworthy names.

2025 NBA Mock Draft after a chaotic NCAA withdrawal deadline

Order Team Player Position School (Class) 1 Dallas Mavericks Cooper Flagg F Duke (Fr.) 2 San Antonio Spurs Dylan Harper G Rutgers (Fr.) 3 Philadelphia 76ers VJ Edgecombe G Baylor (Fr.) 4 Charlotte Hornets Ace Bailey F Rutgers (Fr.) 5 Utah Jazz Jeremiah Fears G Oklahoma (Fr.) 6 Washington Wizards Tre Johnson G Texas (Fr.) 7 New Orleans Pelicans Khaman Maluach C Duke (Fr.) 8 Brooklyn Nets Kon Knueppel F Duke (Fr.) 9 Toronto Raptors Kasparas Jakucionis G Illinois (Fr.) 10 Houston Rockets (via PHX) Noa Essengue F France (2006) 11 Portland Trail Blazers Egor Demin F BYU (Fr.) 12 Chicago Bulls Derik Queen C Maryland (Fr.) 13 Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) Collin Murray-Boyles F South Carolina (So.) 14 San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) Carter Bryant F Arizona (Fr.) 15 Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA) Thomas Sorber C Georgetown (Fr.) 16 Orlando Magic Jase Richardson G Michigan State (Fr.) 17 Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) Nique Clifford F Colorado State (Sr.) 18 Washington Wizards (via MEM) Joan Beringer C France (2006) 19 Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) Asa Newell F Georgia (Fr.) 20 Miami Heat (via GSW) Rasheer Fleming F St. Joseph's (Jr.) 21 Utah Jazz (via MIN) Liam McNeeley F UConn (Fr.) 22 Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) Will Riley F Illinois (Fr.) 23 Indiana Pacers Cedric Coward F Washington State (Sr.) 24 Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) Noah Penda F France (2005) 25 Orlando Magic (via DEN) Danny Wolf C Michigan (Jr.) 26 Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) Bogoljub Markovic F Serbia (2005) 27 Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) Nolan Traore G France (2006) 28 Boston Celtics Ben Saraf G Israel (2006) 29 Phoenix Suns (via CLE) Walter Clayton Jr. G Florida (Sr.) 30 Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC) Maxime Raynaud C Stanford (Sr.) 31 Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA) Drake Powell F North Carolina (Fr.) 32 Boston Celtics (via WAS) Adou Thiero F Arkansas (Jr.) 33 Charlotte Hornets Hugo Gonzalez F Spain (2006) 34 Charlotte Hornets (via NOP) Ryan Kalkbrenner C Creighton 35 Philadelphia 76ers Johni Broome C Auburn 36 Brooklyn Nets Alex Toohey F Australia (2004) 37 Detroit Pistons (via TOR) Eric Dixon F Villanova (Sr.) 38 San Antonio Spurs Chaz Lanier F Tennessee (Sr.) 39 Toronto Raptors (via POR) Kobe Sanders F Nevada (Sr.) 40 Washington Wizards (via PHX) Kam Jones G Marquette (Sr.) 41 Golden State Warriors (via MIA) Yanic Konan Neiderhauser C Penn State (Jr.) 42 Sacramento Kings (via CHI) Tyrese Proctor G Duke (Jr.) 43 Utah Jazz (via DAL) Jamir Watkins F Florida State (Jr.) 44 Oklahoma City Thunder (via ATL) Alijah Martin G Florida (Sr.) 45 Chicago Bulls (via SAC) Koby Brea F Kentucky (Sr.) 46 Orlando Magic Micah Peavy F Georgetown (Sr.) 47 Milwaukee Bucks (via DET) Hansen Yang C China (2005) 48 Memphis Grizzlies (via GSW) Michael Ruzic F Croatia (2006) 49 Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL) Rocco Zikarsky C Australia (2006) 50 New York Knicks (via MEM) Mouhamed Faye C Senegal (2005) 51 Los Angeles Clippers (via MIN) John Tonje F Wisconsin (Sr.) 52 Phoenix Suns (via DEN) Vladislav Goldin C Michigan (Sr.) 53 Utah Jazz (via LAC) Viktor Lahkin C Clemson (Sr.) 54 Indiana Pacers Clifford Omoruyi C Alabama (Sr.) 55 Los Angeles Lakers Lachlan Olbrich C Australia (2003) 56 Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU) Javon Small G West Virginia (Sr.) 57 Orlando Magic (via BOS) Hunter Sallis G Wake Forest (Sr.) 58 Cleveland Cavaliers Dink Pate G United States (2006) 59 Houston Rockets (via OKC) Ryan Nembhard G Gonzaga (Sr.)

Biggest NCAA returners to opt out at the final buzzer

Labaron Philon, G, Alabama (Fr.)

Throughout the Combine process, Labaron Philon told reporters he was committed to the NBA. Then, at the last second, he went back on that stance and opted for a second campaign at Alabama. Philon was a top-20 prospect on my board, but more realistically profiled as a second round pick due to his shaky shooting numbers and rail-thin frame. He gets a chance to star for a consistently excellent Alabama team next season. Don't be shocked if he's in the lottery conversation a year from now.

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn (Fr.)

Tahaad Pettiford lit up the NCAA Tournament as a freshman at Auburn. While he was a sixth man for the deep and veteran Tigers, Pettiford's shot-making dynamism and efficiency were highly appealing, even in a diminutive 6-foot frame. He returns to Auburn with a chance to snag a starring role and emerge as a first round lock in 2026.

Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB (Sr.)

Yaxel Lendeborg put together a dominant all-around season at UAB, emerging as a probable first round pick after a strong Combine. He's 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, a high feel for the game, and a diverse scoring package. He returns to college, transferring to Michigan, where he should occupy a starring role on a potential championship contender. He's banking on his stock rising even further at a more prominent program.

Alex Condon, C, Florida (So.)

There was some first round buzz around Alex Condon immediately after Florida secured the national championship, but that was probably a mirage. The 7-footer has real talent and he should anchor a top-tier contender next season with the Gators. NBA teams are always looking for the intersection of size, skill and feel. If Condon can play more forcefully as a junior, he will proably stick in the 2026 draft.

Karter Knox, F, Arkansas (Fr.)

Karter Knox, the brother of NBA forward and former lottery pick Kevin Knox, was earnestly toeing the line between a pro career and a sophomore season at Arkansas. In the end, he chose the latter, hoping for a more expansive role in John Calipari's reshaped lineup. He's a major athlete with size and shot-making chops on the wing. We'll be talking about him next summer.

Most notable prospects to pick the NBA Draft over college

Yanic Konan Neiderhauser, C, Penn State (Jr.)

Yanic Konan Neiderhauser caught lightning in a bottle at the Combine, going from a total afterthought to a potential first-round pick in some experts' estimation. A bouncy 7-footer with gaping arms and impressive mobility, it's not hard to understand the appeal with Neiderhauser, even if he probably needs a patient hand at the next level. He will catch lobs and block shots en masse.

Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas (Jr.)

Adou Thiero took a major leap as a junior at Arkansas. He's one of the best pure athletes in the draft at 6-foot-7, blessed with uncommon strength and burst as a driver. Thiero can dominate in transition and generate mismatches in the halfcourt, but he needs to improve as a shooter to reach his ceiling. Expect a late first or early second round selection for him.

R.J. Luis Jr., F, St. John's (Sr.)

R.J. Luis Jr. was the best player in the transfer portal and there's no guarantee he is even drafted next month, so his decision to stay was genuinely surprising — even if he's been telegraphing it for a while. In the NIL era, we are going to see fewer players like Luis forgo a starring role and a huge check in college in favor of what in all likelihood will be a two-way contract opportunity at the next level. He deserves credit for such a gutsy call.

76ers in limbo with No. 3 overall pick

There's a good chance the Philadelphia 76ers trade back, as the No. 3 pick has been a hot topic in the rumor mill of late. Getting multiple assets (including a slightly later lottery pick, such as Utah's at No. 5, Washington's at No. 6 or Brooklyn's at No. 8) is not a bad business move on Daryl Morey's part. The Sixers are right to consider it.

If Philly does remain at No. 3, Ace Bailey feels like the presumptive favorite. But the Sixers are trying to win now, and Bailey's analytics won't hold up when compared to other candidates in his range. Morey leans on stat models and he's been good at selecting ready-made talent in recent drafts, with Jared McCain and Tyrese Maxey as his crown jewels. VJ Edgecombe is an elite defensive playmaker, a bankable 3-point shooter, and a nuclear athlete with plenty of upside in his own right. Don't be shocked if the Sixers zag here and let an uncrystallized Bailey tumble.

Noa Essengue is quietly on the rise as a potential top-10 pick

Noa Essengue, the 18-year-old French wing playing in Germany with Ratiopharm Ulm, is steadily rising up draft boards in the lead-up to June's draft. He has put several impressive performances under his belt, including a 22-point, six-rebound effort on 6-of-8 shooting against Oldenburg last month.

Only three days older than Cooper Flagg, Essengue presents an intriguing blend of youth, athleticism and feel. While he's not the most refined player yet, Essengue has a knack for cutting and relocating in the flow of the offense, and he's a near-unstoppable force once he's flying up the court in transition. If the 3s begin to fall more consistently and Essengue can add a few dribble moves to his bag, the upside is significant. He's a rangy, high-energy defender and deceptively productive for such a young, raw player in a top pro league overseas. I've seen him projected as high as Brooklyn at No. 8.