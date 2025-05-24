Blazers already got a preview of their potential franchise savior

The Portland Trail Blazers are in an interesting spot heading into the NBA offseason. They had a record poor enough to end up with the 11th overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, but they also finished the season going 23-18 after a 13-28 start in their first 41 games. Now, they'll add a really good prospect to a roster already very clearly on the rise. Noa Essengue, a player they've played against before, could be a player they target.

The Blazers saw Essengue up close in the 2024 preseason, as Ratiopharm Ulm, the German club he is currently on, was in Portland for an exhibition. Essengue impressed that night, scoring 20 points, grabbing eight rebounds and even hitting three 3-pointers.

If the Blazers like what they saw that night, and like what they've seen this season from the young forward, selecting him 11th overall could make a lot of sense.

Blazers should strongly consider drafting Noa Essengue

FanSided's Chris Kline went into what makes Essengue such an exciting prospect for teams in the back half of the lottery to consider in his latest mock draft.

"Noa Essengue is three days older than Cooper Flagg and he's putting up numbers in the playoffs with German club Ratiopharm Ulm. At 6-foot-10 with a gaping wingspan and incredible agility, Essengue has a frame that is easy to project at the next level. The shot needs work, and Essengue is not the most polished ball-handler, but he gets downhill quickly with long strides. Few prospects look more impressive when driving the lane. Essengue also possesses an incredible feel for when to cut and relocate within the offense, regularly making himself available on backdoor cuts and lobs."

Essengue might be a bit more raw than Blazers fans would like, but he's also just three days older than the youngest player in this year's class, Cooper Flagg. He won't turn 19 years old until December. He might be years away from showing some of his star potential, but the Blazers are a team that can afford to wait and take a big swing. Essengue's age, athleticism and frame make him a prospect with a very high ceiling.

Again, the Blazers were five games over .500 down the stretch, and could've been even better if they were healthier. Their roster is littered with young talent that should only continue to improve. The young players on this team are good, but Essengue's ceiling might be higher than most if not all of them. Adding a player with Essengue's ceiling could make this team rather scary in not too long.

If Essengue does fall to No. 11 overall and the Blazers liked what they saw up close, it'd be hard to pass on him.