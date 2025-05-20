NBA Mock Draft: New lottery locks and sleepers post-Combine

The 2025 NBA Draft Combine is behind us. The new CBA forced all draft commits to partcipate in athletic testing and drills, which meant Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and their lottery-bound peers were front and center in the early days. We historically haven't seen top prospects in this setting, so it is a major change.

We should all avoid overreacting to Combine measurements — you shouldn't fade Ace Bailey because he's 6-foot-9 instead of 6-foot-10 — but it's beneficial for NBA teams and internet scouts alike to get an in-depth look at these prospects. We have agility testing on guys like Derik Queen, who in years past would have avoided such drills like the plague.

Whether or not the Combine should influence draft stock, we know it absolutely does. NBA teams tend to reward top performers in the scrimmages. Those who interview well are bound to rise up boards — or fall, in the opposite circumstance.

As the NBA Draft landscape continues to take shape with a little more than a month to go, here is an updated projection for all 59 picks.

1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, F, Duke (Fr.)

Months after the Luka Dončić trade, Cooper Flagg is on his way to the Dallas Mavericks. It's a wild twist of the fate — the sort that's almost hard to believe without notions of conspiracy. Dallas has a lot to figure out, but Flagg ought to impact winning out of the gate. Anthony Davis is still a top-15 player, and the Mavs roster is brimming with versatile defenders. We are going to see Nico Harrison's vision for team-building in full bloom. At 6-foot-9, Flagg is a hard-wired competitor on defense and a bonafide playmaker on the wing. His development as a ball-handler and shot-maker at Duke was meteoric. He's also the youngest player in the draft, having turned 18 midway through his freshman season.

2. San Antonio Spurs — Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers (Fr.)

San Antonio's backcourt is full, but Dylan Harper is the consensus No. 2 prospect for a reason. At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Harper has the size to share the floor with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle. He's an elite pick-and-roll guard who should feed Victor Wembanyama plenty of clean looks at the rim or behind the 3-point line. While not the most explosive athlete, Harper deploys strength and craft to get downhill and carve out finishes in the paint. His ability to shift gears, absorb contact and score in traffic screams star upside. While the pull-up jumper needs work, Harper was actually extremely efficient as an off-ball scorer at Rutgers, so the fit is not as concerning as folks might expect.

3. Philadelphia 76ers — VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor (Fr.)

Ace Bailey is the popular pick here, but Philadelphia is expected to cast a wide net. The Sixers also need a ready-made contributor who can help them win games next season. Daryl Morey tends to lean on anayltics models, which will strongly favor Baylor's VJ Edgecombe over Bailey. Edgecombe feels like the right balance between upside and win-now skills. He's a nuclear athlete and a dogged defender at 6-foot-5. Philly's backcourt is a little overstuffed, but Edgecombe has the strength to guard up a few positions. His efficient spot-up shooting, bursty drives and sharp connective instincts should yield immediate value for the Sixers.

4. Charlotte Hornets — Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers (Fr.)

Ace Bailey's severe limitations make him a polarizing prospect, but he feels right up Charlotte's ally, for better or worse. Despite the well-documented concerns about his passing and overall feel, Bailey is a nutty shot-maker with 6-foot-8 size and plus athleticism. He needs to fine-tune the handle, but he has enough burst to attack closeouts and get to the rim on occasion. Ideally, as he learns to settle less and refine his shot selection, the overall offensive profile will strengthen. He's going to hit plenty of bail-out shots and give Charlotte meaningful defensive versatility in the meantime. LaMelo Ball's elevating presence should help.

5. Utah Jazz — Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma (Fr.)

Utah fell four spots in the lottery, which is a brutal outcome for the NBA's worst team record-wise. Will Hardy is a tremendous coach and Lauri Markkanen is a solid veteran stabilizer, but it's unclear how the Jazz build from here. Danny Ainge needs to take a swing and he has a long history of valuing dynamic lead guards. Jeremiah Fears is a mixed bag when it comes to efficiency, but his burst and deceleration ability as a ball-handler is second to none. He's a walking paint touch who led a middling Oklahoma team to the NCAA Tournament in college basketball's toughest conference. At 18, his athleticism, flashes of shot-making, and foul-drawing provide a solid foundation — and one of the highest ceilings in the draft.

6. Washington Wizards — Tre Johnson, G, Texas (Fr.)

Tre Johnson led the SEC in scoring as a freshman, which is no small feat. He's a bad defender right now, but his 6-foot-10 wingspan offers a path to improvement as his frame fills out. Meanwhile, the scoring chops are undeniable. Johnson might be the most advanced shooter in the draft. He's comfortable firing off of movement and scoring out of a variety of actions. He needs to up his passing frequency, but Johnson is not afraid to uncork the occasional high-level dime. His lack of rim pressure and elite advantage creation is a concern, but Washington can give Johnson a long runway to work through his shortcomings.

7. New Orleans Pelicans — Kon Knueppel, F, Duke (Fr.)

New Orleans appears committed to Zion Williamson for the time being. Pairing him with fellow Duke alum Kon Knueppel feels like a no-brainer. Knueppel's limited athleticism is a common talking point among skeptics, but he's a true 6-foot-6 wing with broad shoulders and a stout build. What he lacks in burst, Knueppel tends to make up for with shot-making and decisiveness. He's right there with Tre Johnson as the best shooter in the draft. He can also run pick-and-rolls, get downhill against closeouts, and finish off of two feet in the paint. Knueppel's feel for the game is highly advanced for a 19-year-old and he figures to render an immediate impact at the next level.

8. Brooklyn Nets — Khaman Maluach, C, Duke (Fr.)

Brooklyn is the blankest slate in the NBA. The Nets should focus on taking the biggest (realistic) swing, which is Khaman Maluach. He measured at 7-foot-2 in shoes with a 7-foot-7 wingspan. He will require a patient hand, but Maluach is already an imposing defensive anchor and a hyper-efficient finisher at the rim. He also shot 76.6 percent on free throws at Duke, which instills confidence in his touch and long-term outlook as a shooter. As Maluach grows into his frame, works on his jumper, and sharpens his mind on defense, there is immense two-way potential for a team in need of just about everything.

9. Toronto Raptors — Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois (Fr.)

Toronto can go a number of different directions here, but Illinois' Kasparas Jakucionis provides valuable connective tissue as a playmaker. He's arguably the best passer in the draft at 6-foot-6. While not the high-level athlete Toronto tends to prefer, Jakucionis' blend of positional size and shooting ought to appeal to Masai Ujiri. Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram are a solid foundation, but Jakucionis can create out of pick-and-rolls, bury pull-up 3s, and give Toronto's offense a proper head of the snake. He will elevate teammates, while Toronto's cadre of versatile wings should help mask his deficiencies on defense.

10. Houston Rockets (via PHX) — Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina (So.)

Collin Murray-Boyles was immensely productive and impactful for an otherwise faulty South Carolina roster. He's still 19 years old as a sophomore, but his skill set is unique enough to spook certain front offices. There is a limited track record of success for 6-foot-7 "bigs" with zero 3-point success in the NBA. That said, Houston should take best player available as it stockpiles talent on the NBA's deepest roster. Murray-Boyles is an immediate game-changer on defense with his quick hands and positional versatility. The offensive profile is a bit more complex, but his ability to dominate around the rim and operate as a playmaking hub in the frontcourt helps offset concerns about his perimeter touch.

11. Portland Trail Blazers — Egor Demin, F, BYU (Fr.)

Egor Demin is probably the most polarizing player in the lottery range. He doesn't really create separation as a ball-handler and he's inefficient as a shooter, but 6-foot-9 playmakers are all the rage and Demin processes the floor at an extremely high level. For a Portland team rife with dynamic scoring guards but lacking in refined passers, Demin's ability to set up teammates has real appeal. In a perfect world, he can defend fours, hit the occasional spot-up 3, and give Portland the connective tissue it presently lacks. All the buzz around Demin coming out of the Combine is positive.

12. Chicago Bulls — Derik Queen, C, Maryland (Fr.)

Derik Queen didn't exactly light up the Combine, but his tape at Maryland should be strong enough to guarantee a lottery selection. The concerns about his defense are real — Queen lacks lateral quickness and he's not much of a rim deterrent — but there is a unique path to stardom rooted in his incredible playmaking at the five spot. Queen is a visionary passer with balletic footwork as a driver and on post-ups. He absorbs contact with his 248-pound frame and consistently creates mismatches. Chicago needs a successor to Nikola Vucevic and a centerpiece to build around. Queen can offer both.

13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC) — Noa Essengue, F, France (2006)

Noa Essengue is three days older than Cooper Flagg and he's putting up numbers in the playoffs with German club Ratiopharm Ulm. At 6-foot-10 with a gaping wingspan and incredible agility, Essengue has a frame that is easy to project at the next level. The shot needs work, and Essengue is not the most polished ball-handler, but he gets downhill quickly with long strides. Few prospects look more impressive when driving the lane. Essengue also possesses an incredible feel for when to cut and relocate within the offense, regularly making himself available on backdoor cuts and lobs. That should play well next to Trae Young.

14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL) — Carter Bryant, F, Arizona (Fr.)

Carter Bryant occupied a low-usage role at Arizona as a freshman, but he still popped enough to earn lottery buzz. At 6-foot-8 and 215 pounds, Bryant boasts an NBA-ready frame with more room to grow. He's also an explosive vertical athlete, which shows up on chasedown blocks and acrobatic steals. Bryant figures to emerge as one of San Antonio's best on-ball stoppers and defensive playmakers. He can also hit spot-ups 3s, step into mid-range jumpers, and finish off of cuts. He's still a fairly blank slate offensively at this stage of his development, but the Spurs' program should work wonders.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via MIA) — Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State (Sr.)

Nique Clifford will turn 24 as a rookie, so there are valid concerns about his upside, but few players are better prepared to step in and produce at a high level. OKC has a knack for unearthing contributors at all stages of the draft, and Clifford aligns perfectly with their franchise M.O. At 6-foot-6, Clifford is a springboard athlete who can bomb 3s, get downhill, and score proficiently at all three levels. His scoring development over the years has been highly encouraging. Clifford also boasts strong feel as a passer. He is the sort of do-it-all wing OKC tends to fall in love with.

16. Orlando Magic — Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State (Fr.)

Jase Richardson measured a hair over 6-foot without shoes, but his 6-foot-6 wingspan and broad shoulders mitigate the worries on defense. Richardson was an impressive point-of-attack stopper at Michigan State and Orlando is better equipped than almost any other team to surround Richardson with length at all times. The offensive fit, meanwhile, is almost flawless. More than a traditional point guard, the Magic need efficient shooting and strong connectors. Richardson has absurd touch from everywhere on the floor and he's great at getting to his spots in the flow of the offense.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET) — Ben Saraf, G, Israel (2006)

Ben Saraf is enjoying a productive season next to Noa Essengue with Ulm. His archetype is somewhat complicated as a 6-foot-5 playmaker with poor 3-point numbers and a rough defensive outlook, but Saraf is a high-feel playmaker with incredible ball-handling craft. He gets into the teeth of the defense at will and creates advantages on the regular. Saraf's touch around the basket implies long-term optimism with his jumper. Minnesota desperately needs another self-creator to relieve the pressure on Anthony Edwards — and ideally one with enough size to play next to Rob Dillingham down the road.

18. Washington Wizards (via MEM) — Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown (Fr.)

Thomer Sorber's freshman season was cut in half by a foot injury and he didn't participate in athletic testing at the Combine, but there's reason to believe the Georgetown product can still land somewhere in the top 20. Washington selected Alex Sarr with the No. 2 pick a year ago, but Sarr's lack of bulk pigeonholes him as a power forward in most consequential matchups. Sorber has the heft and length to hold down the paint and give Washington another source of rim protection. On offense, he's a sharp processor with underrated passing chops and a robust package of post moves.

19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) — Asa Newell, F, Georgia (Fr.)

Brooklyn takes another frontcourt swing with Asa Newell, who put up bountiful numbers as a freshman at UGA. The Bulldogs were not so coincidentally more competitive than expected. Newell's game lacks flash and it's not abundantly clear how he fits into the modern game, but at a certain point, one just has to accept the nature of his productivity. Newell knows how to make himself available for easy finishes at the rim and he should hit enough spot-up 3s to share the floor with a paint-bound center like Khaman Maluach. Moreover, Newell competes like hell on the glass and moves well enough in space to handle a variety of defensive assignments.

20. Miami Heat (via GSW) — Cedric Coward, F, Washington State (Sr.)

Cedric Coward was a big winner at the Combine, measuring 6-foot-8 in shoes with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. He only appeared in six games at Washington State before a season-ending injury, but Coward has strong tape from his two years at Eastern Washington. A lack of high-level competition looms over his profile, but Coward's consistent arc of improvement, combined with desirable measurements and a modern skill set, puts him firmly in the first round conversation. Miami likes proven college stars who can step in and contribute from day one. Coward's handles are rudimentary, but he's a career 38.8 percent 3-point shooter with a high basketball IQ and impressive defensive instincts.

21. Utah Jazz (via MIN) — Noah Penda, F, France (2005)

Noah Penda has steadily improved his stock throughout the season with French club Le Mans. The 20-year-old fits Utah's movement-based offense, as he's quietly one of the best passers in the draft at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds. Penda needs to up his scoring, especially from 3-point range, but he just understands the game on an intiutive level. It's easy to envision Will Hardy falling in love with Penda's selfless, team-oriented style, which sees him set screens, relocate into open space and connect dots with his dart-like passing accuracy. Penda is also a rangy, multi-positional defender with quick hands, something Utah needs more of.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL) — Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph's (Jr.)

Put on a St. Joseph's game from last season and Rasheer Fleming will pop on the screen, without fail. He's a prototypical modern four, listed at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan and impressive agility. Fleming can step out at guard the perimeter, he's a rangy weak-side rim protector, and he's a committed rebounder. He also nailed 39 percent of his 3s as a junior. A negative assist-to-turnover ratio and limited feel hang over Fleming's profile, but he is going to impact the game through sheer force of will and he ought to benefit from Trae Young's prolific setup skills in Atlanta.

23. Indiana Pacers — Joan Beringer, C, France (2006)

Joan Beringer has rocketed up draft boards with Slovenia's Cedevita this season. The 18-year-old big man, who first picked up a basketball at 15, is a bouncy athlete with pterodactyl arms. He's one of the most prolific shot-blockers in Europe and there is immense upside tied to his agility, vertical pop and incessant motor. Beringer has longer to go than most of his peers, but there is innate appeal in such a young prospect on such a swift developmental arc. Indiana needs to start thinking about life beyond Myles Turner and few prospects would benefit more from Tyrese Haliburton than a burgeoning lob threat like Beringer.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) — Liam McNeeley, F, UConn (Fr.)

Liam McNeeley joined a UConn lineup ravaged by roster turnover and was consistently the best player for the two-time reigning champs. UConn ultimately fell short in its quest for a three-peat, but McNeeley's 6-foot-7 size, functional athleticism and prolific movement shooting set up a strong foundation at the next level. McNeeley's signature 3s did not fall as consistently as folks expected as a freshman (31.7 percent), but he was also shoehorned into a more burdensome role than he will occupy at the next level. With OKC's battalion of shot creators, McNeeley should slide into a role that better plays to his strengths as a movement shooter and connector.

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN) — Danny Wolf, C, Michigan (Jr.)

Orlando's deep, interchangeable collection of 7-footers has been its most underrated strength in recent years. With Mo Wagner about to hit free agency, the Magic could look to infuse the center depth chart with a bit more youth and upside. Danny Wolf transferred to Michigan out of Yale and immediately took over the offense as a 7-foot point guard. He ran inverted pick-and-rolls, buried step-back 3s, and operated with a unique creative freedom for the Wolverines. He will need to scale back in the NBA, but Wolf's size, 3-point shooting and passing should appeal to an Orlando lineup in constant need of all three.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK) — Will Riley, F, Illinois (Fr.)

Will Riley is a smart upside swing for Brooklyn late in the first round. He needs to add muscle and improve dramatically on defense, but 6-foot-8 wings with Riley's blend of shot-making and passing do not grow on trees. He doesn't create much separation with his first step, but Riley is a purposeful driver with the length and touch to score around the rim. He's also comfortable flowing into pull-ups from mid-range. A more consistent jumper is a must, but Riley's mechanics are fluid and he's a heck of a passer for his size. Brooklyn can give him plenty of space to explore the limits of his skill set.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) — Nolan Traore, G, France (2006)

Another smart gamble for Brooklyn with its fourth first-round pick. Nolan Traore had an up and down season with Saint-Quentin, but he's a speedy 6-foot-5 guard with a knack for dropping dimes. The main questions revolve around his 3-point shooting and finishing against length, but Traore's ability to collapse the defense and set the table is incredibly enticing. Especially for the Nets, a team without much guard depth locked up beyond this season.

28. Boston Celtics — Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford (Sr.)

We should expect Boston to seek day-one contributors with this pick, as the Celtics are on the verge of a roster crunch. Maxime Raynaud won the Combine, straight up, with an impressive 20-point, nine-rebound performance in scrimmages. He measured at 7-foot-1 in shoes, with the strength and reach to anchor an NBA defense on day one. Raynaud's senior campaign with Stanford was a prime showcase of his skills, as he averaged 20.2 points and hit 34.7 percent of his 3s. Boston needs depth at the five spot as Al Horford approaches retirement. Raynaud can space the floor, sling passes from the elbow, and score with a variety of moves in the post.

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE) — Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB (Sr.)

Yaxel Lendeborg has arguably the most intriguing stay-or-go decision in the draft. The 22-year-old has a $3 million NIL deal on the table at Michigan, where he can improve his stock against top-shelf competition. Or, he can keep his name in the draft and probably come off the board in the first round. Lendeborg was immensely productive for UAB this season, occupying an impressively diverse role in the frontcourt. At 6-foot-9 with bouncy athleticism, high feel and a ceaseless motor, Lendeborg feels like the sort of day-one contributor the Suns will prioritize. If Phoenix's Michigan State-heavy front office can keep a star away from Ann Arbor, even better.

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC) — Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida (Sr.)

Walter Clayton Jr. was the most outstanding player in the NCAA Tournament, and now the champ figures to compete for a first round selection in next month's draft. While Clayton is only 6-foot-2 barefoot, he weighs in at 199 pounds. His strength and quickness are major assets when it comes to getting downhill and carving out finishes in the paint. What makes Clayton special, however, is the jumper. He's a nutty shooter, comfortable launching from well behind the NBA 3-point line. The Clippers can add him to the backcourt rotation with hopes of immediate contribution.

2025 NBA Mock Draft Second Round