76ers draft board: Ranking best options with No. 3 pick and trade-back scenarios

The Philadelphia 76ers occupy a critical inflection point in the 2025 NBA Draft. It's clear that Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper will be the first two names off the board, going to Dallas and San Antonio, respectively. The draft opens up in a big way at No. 3, with the Sixers expected to cast a wide net.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony lists five names under consideration in Philadelphia: Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach and Tre Johnson. That is a truly wide net, made up of several different archetypes and competitive timelines. And yet, one could argue that Philly should expand its list even wider — especially given the option to trade back for additional assets.

Daryl Morey's track record in the draft since arriving in Philadelphia is remarkably strong. As appealing as the third overall pick is, there's reason to believe the Sixers can get comparable value toward the middle of the lottery. The Jazz at No. 5, Wizards at No. 6 and Nets at No. 8 all feel like strong candidates to move up and target a splashy talent near the top. Philly should gladly entertain those overtures, as each team can offer a second first-round pick or future draft capital.

I am going to cast my net far and wide, with a comprehensive list of names Philadelphia should at least consider in the lottery range — organized into tiers by fit, overall talent, and gut feeling.

Tier 3: Ehhh, sure, there's a fit here

12. Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown (Fr.)

It's hard to imagine Daryl Morey going with a true center while Joel Embiid is on the roster. There's a nonzero chance Embiid's prime has already passed him by. This knee issue is deeply concerning. But, if the Sixers have any hopes of contending for a championship, it starts with Embiid getting back to MVP heights. He's under contract for another four years. You don't come by players of Embiid's caliber very often, so Philadelphia needs to see this through to the end.

That said, Thomas Sorber is good enough to merit consider if the Sixers move into the back half of the lottery. His freshman season was cut short by a foot injury — Philly fans beware — but the talent is undeniable. He's 6-foot-10 with a gaping 7-foot-6 wingspan, operating with tremendous poise and feel on the block. He can fire short-roll dimes to the open shooter, finish with balletic footwork in the post and anchor the paint on defense. Philly's backup center position has long been in need of an upgrade.

11. Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State (Fr.)

I am fairly confident that Jase Richardson is going to succeed at the next level. His father, Jason Richardson, spent a couple years in Philadelphia to end his career, so there's family history here. But the Sixers famously traded Mikal Bridges while his mom worked for the team, so don't expect the front office to subscribe to pure sentimentality.

Richardson is a gifted off-ball scorer, blessed with crazy touch on floaters and mid-range pull-ups. He's built strong, with a nice below-the-rim finishing package and an advanced feel for the game. A lot of Jared McCain vibes. Unfortunately, the Sixers already have Jared McCain — and Tyrese Maxey. Another small guard is a risky bet.

10. Tre Johnson, G, Texas (Fr.)

Tre Johnson is a popular name in Sixers circles. It's easy to see why. He's 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and he's arguably the best shooter in the draft. There are major concerns about his defense and his low playmaking volume, but talented movement shooters tend to succeed next to Joel Embiid. If Johnson can improve his all-around profile, he definitely fits — although he's a tough sell if Philly sticks at No. 3, personally.

9. Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois (Fr.)

The Sixers don't need another point guard, but Jakucionis is 6-foot-6, so he should be able to share the floor with McCain and Maxey — at least in theory. He, too, needs to dramatically improve on defense, and the turnovers are a constant bugaboo, but there's just as much to like about his fit.

Jakucionis might be the best passer in the draft. He's a pick-and-roll maestro who reads the floor at warp speed. Unfortunately, he doesn't move at warp speed, which means he can struggle against high-pressure defense. But that makes Philly an appealing spot. With the opposing game plan focused on Embiid, Maxey and George, Jakucionis should be able to play to his strengths as a knockdown shooter and connective passer.

Tier 2: The gutsy upside swings

8. Khaman Maluach, C, Duke (Fr.)

Again, it's hard to imagine the Sixers landing on a true center. Daryl Morey has said he will take the best player available, regardless of fit, but Maluach is not going to share the floor with Embiid. That puts an immediate cap on his impact, potentially for the duration of his rookie contract. He's an elite finisher and an impressive athlete, listed 7-foot-2 in shoes with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, but Maluach requires a patient hand and a team with open minutes in the frontcourt, neither of which the Sixers can provide.

7. Derik Queen, C, Maryland (Fr.)

There was a time not so long ago when Derik Queen to Philadelphia was the most popular pick in mock drafts. That was before the Sixers jumped up from No. 5 to No. 3, of course, and it does not seem like Queen is a real option at this point. Again, the Sixers don't really need a center, and Queen's poor agility testing at the Combine will embolden skeptics who doubt his ability to ever share the floor with another big like Embiid.

That said, Queen is a unique offensive engine in the frontcourt, with a blend of strength, coordination and playmaking audacity that puts him in rarified air. The comps to Domantas Sabonis are earned, and he's talented enough to merit some consideration as an outside-the-box option for Philadelphia, especially if the Sixers trade back.

6. Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers (Fr.)

Ace Bailey is the most popular pick at No. 3, and it's easy to understand why. He's a clean positional fit on the wing, listed around 6-foot-9 in shoes. He is one of the craziest shot-makers to enter the NBA in recent memory. He operates with an unfettered self-confidence, whether that means firing movement 3s, twirling for contested fadeaways, or exploding down the lane for a power finish.

What keeps certain corners of the Sixers fandom (and the draft community at large) lukewarm on Bailey is his poor feel for the game. The 18-year-old has a long way to go in terms of processing the floor around him and elevating teammates. Bailey gets tunnel vision far too easily and he's not advanced enough as a ball-handler to consistently create advantages getting downhill. That leads to a lot of contested 2s with a hand (or several hands) in his face.

Philadelphia can provide meaningful structure around Bailey and perhaps let him come along slowly in a streamlined role, but the Sixers should probably prefer a more well-rounded player with the No. 3 pick.

5. Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma (Fr.)

Another smallish guard, which the Sixers don't need, but Jeremiah Fears is a singular athlete and boasts one of the highest ceilings in the draft. He's extremely young and will need a patient hand, but there just aren't very many NBA players who move like him. Fears mixes elite quickness with incredible live-dribble deceleration. He's almost impossible to stay in front of, and he's quite physical playing through contact, despite a skinny frame. He'd be a worthy home-run swing for Philadelphia, even if he's not playing much as a rookie behind Maxey and McCain.

Tier 1: Upside and immediate utility

4. Noa Essengue, F, Ratiopharm Ulm (2006)

Noa Essengue has emerged as the best international prospect in a draft class lacking its version of Victor Wembanyama or even Zaccharie Risacher (although I'd argue Essengue is a better prospect than Risacher was, just stuck in a stronger domestic class). At 6-foot-10 with pterodactyl arms and fluid movement skills, Essengue is a disruptive force on defense and an attuned off-ball scorer, despite inconsistency from 3-point range.

The Sixers need size and athleticism in the frontcourt. If Essengue can refine his skills alongside an incredible set of physical tools, he has a chance to emerge from this draft as a bonafide star. It helps that he is only three days older than Cooper Flagg, making him the second-youngest player in the draft.

3. VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor (Fr.)

VJ Edgecombe feels like the most realistic alternative to Ace Bailey with the No. 3 pick, and I'd argue he is the preferable option. While there is understandable trepidation around adding another 6-foot-5 "guard" behind Maxey, McCain and Quentin Grimes, Edgecombe is a nuclear athlete with a bankable 3-point shot and the ability to defend bigger than his height. He shouldn't have much trouble carving out a role.

Edgecombe is a singularly disruptive defender, a high-feel connective passer and a solid spot-up shooter. While not the most dynamic ball-handler, he has no trouble beating closeouts, getting to the rim, and drawing fouls with his muscular frame. The path to stardom is clear.

2. Kon Knueppel, F, Duke (Fr.)

I've gone back and forth on Edgecome and Kon Knueppel as the "realistic" alternatives to Bailey if Philadelphia sticks at No. 3. While Edgecombe's ceiling is undeniably higher, we tend to underrate the upside of players like Knueppel, who don't pop athletically. At 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Knueppel does not beat defenders with his first step or explode vertically at the rim. That said, he processes the game at an extremely high level and possesses a unique blend of strength, craft and skill, which gives him a lofty ceiling in his own right.

Knueppel finished over 60 percent of his shot attempts at the rim as a freshman. In the few opportunities he had to step up when Cooper Flagg was hurt, Knueppel looked more than capable of leading Duke as a No. 1 option. He's a knockdown movement shooter, a nifty pick-and-roll passer, and an unusually solid all-around player at 19 years old. He can step into Philadelphia's lineup and render an impact from day one, with room still to grow.

1. Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina (So.)

Trading back for Collin Murray-Boyles and extra draft capital is the dream outcome for Philadelphia. At least, it should be. The Sixers would look awfully smart for picking CMB at No. 3, but in reality, he's going to be available in that 6-to-12 range. Why not move back, add a few additional assets, and then strike on a top-five prospect with a perfect blend of attributes?

Murray-Boyles will need to prove himself as a shooter eventually, but the Sixers need size and physicality in the frontcourt. At 6-foot-7 with a gaping wingspan and massive hands, Murray-Boyles is a rangy, five-position defender who can pummel the glass. He's strong enough to battle bigs in the post and fluid enough to stick with ball-handlers on the perimeter. Moreover, he has earned comparisons to Draymond Green due to his playmaking instincts in the frontcourt, although such a comparison severely underrates the scoring upside tied to his strength, quickness, and touch in the paint.

