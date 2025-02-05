WM Phoenix Open tee times 2025: Field, purse, format, TV schedule, and more
By Luke Norris
Following a fantastic week at Pebble Beach that saw Rory McIlroy pocket $3.6 million with a two-stroke victory over Ryder Cup teammate Shane Lowry, the PGA Tour now heads to the desert for the biggest party in golf, also known as the WM Phoenix Open.
While McIlroy won't be in the 132-man field this week, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale will play host to 15 of the top 30 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, a list headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who made his 2025 debut last week at Pebble and played well, tying for ninth.
As difficult as it may be to believe, it was just three years ago at this very event that Scheffler won his first PGA Tour event, a victory that served as the catalyst for his ascent to the top of the world rankings. Scheffler also won this tourney in 2023 and tied for third here a season ago, so he's clearly the betting favorite heading into Thursday's opening round.
Joining him from the OWGR top five at TPC Scottsdale is fifth-ranked Hideki Matsuyama, who is also a two-time winner of this event. And also like Scheffler, he went back-to-back, taking the title in 2016 and 2017.
Last year's champion, Nick Taylor, who finished second to Scheffler in 2023, is also in the field this week to defend his title.
WM Phoenix Open tee times, field for 2025
For the first two rounds of the 2025 edition of the WM Phoenix Open, groups of three will tee off from both the first and 10th tees of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, which plays to a par of 71.
Here's a quick look at the groupings and tee times for those first two rounds, which will be played on Thursday and Friday (all times Eastern).
The times listed in bold signify that the group will start on the 10th hole.
Group
Round 1
Round 2
Trey Mullinax, Sam Stevens, Ben Silverman
9:20 a.m.
2:00 p.m.
Charley Hoffman, Ben Kohles, Matti Schmid
9:20 a.m.
2:00 p.m.
J.J. Spaun, Bud Cauley, Patrick Fishburn
9:31 a.m.
2:11 p.m.
K.H. Lee, Kevin Kisner, David Skinns
9:31 a.m.
2:11 p.m.
Greyson Sigg, Vince Whaley, Carson Young
9:42 a.m.
2:22 p.m.
Michael Kim, Will Gordon, Rasmus Højgaard
9:42 a.m.
2:22 p.m.
Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Seamus Power
9:53 a.m.
2:33 p.m.
Nick Dunlap, Justin Thomas, Luke Clanton (a)
9:53 a.m.
2:33 p.m.
Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Vincent Norrman
10:04 a.m.
2:44 p.m.
Nick Taylor, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth
10:04 a.m.
2:44 p.m.
Mackenzie Hughes, Jesper Svensson, Byeong Hun An
10:15 a.m.
2:55 p.m.
Sepp Straka, Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
10:15 a.m.
2:55 p.m.
Maverick McNealy, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk
10:26 a.m.
3:06 p.m.
Jake Knapp, Luke List, Gary Woodland
10:26 a.m.
3:06 p.m.
J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy
10:37 a.m.
3:17 p.m.
Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:37 a.m.
3:17 p.m.
Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Kurt Kitayama
10:48 a.m.
3:28 p.m.
Brendon Todd, Victor Perez, Chandler Phillips
10:48 a.m.
3:28 p.m.
Henrik Norlander, Max Greyserman, Joe Highsmith
10:59 a.m.
3:39 p.m.
Chad Ramey, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard
10:59 a.m.
3:39 p.m.
Lanto Griffin, Max McGreevy, Paul Waring
11:10 a.m.
3:50 p.m.
Kris Ventura, Will Chandler, Jesse Mueller
11:10 a.m.
3:50 p.m.
Sam Ryder, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki
2:00 p.m.
9:20 a.m.
Ben Martin, Doug Ghim, David Lipsky
2:00 p.m.
9:20 a.m.
Beau Hossler, Ryan Fox, Chan Kim
2:11 p.m.
9:31 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Denny McCarthy, Ryo Hisatsune
2:11 p.m.
9:31 a.m.
Mark Hubbard, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak
2:22 p.m.
9:42 a.m.
Chez Reavie, Patrick Rodgers, Eric Cole
2:22 p.m.
9:42 a.m.
Matt McCarty, Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark
2:33 p.m.
9:53 a.m.
Camilo Villegas, Tom Hoge, Adam Schenk
2:33 p.m.
9:53 a.m.
Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, Max Homa
2:44 p.m.
10:04 a.m.
Nico Echavarria, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore
2:44 p.m.
10:04 a.m.
Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Rickie Fowler
2:55 p.m.
10:15 a.m.
Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Cameron Young
2:55 p.m.
10:15 a.m.
Robert MacIntyre, Harry Hall, Si Woo Kim
3:06 p.m.
10:26 a.m.
Brian Harman, Matt Fitzpatrick, Webb Simpson
3:06 p.m.
10:26 a.m.
Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Adam Hadwin
3:17 p.m.
10:37 a.m.
Davis Riley, Brice Garnett, Matthieu Pavon
3:17 p.m.
10:37 a.m.
Joel Dahmen, Nate Lashley, Ryan Palmer
3:28 p.m.
10:48 a.m.
Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Jacob Bridgeman
3:28 p.m.
10:48 a.m.
C.T. Pan, Keith Mitchell, Rico Hoey
3:39 p.m.
10:59 a.m.
Daniel Berger, Thomas Detry, Mac Meissner
3:39 p.m.
10:59 a.m.
Thriston Lawrence, Frankie Capan III, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (a)
3:50 p.m.
11:10 a.m.
Hayden Springer, Michael Thorbjornsen, Steven Fisk
3:50 p.m.
11:10 a.m.
2025 WM Phoenix Open purse: Prize money, winner's share
The 2025 edition of the WM Phoenix Open will feature a total purse of $9.2 million.
The winner will receive $1.656 million, up from the $1.584 million Taylor took home a year ago. The victory will also obtain 500 FedEx Cup points.
2025 WM Phoenix Open format: Cut rules and more
The WM Phoenix Open is a 72-hole stroke-play event.
After all 132 players have completed 36 holes, the top 65 and ties will advance to the weekend to play the final two rounds.
Watch the 2025 WM Phoenix Open: TV schedule and live stream info
Golf Channel will provide exclusive television coverage of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open during the first two rounds and will then split coverage with CBS over the final 36 holes.
PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, the NBC Sports app, Paramount+, and the CBS Sports app will also offer streaming coverage.
TV coverage
- Thursday, Feb. 6: 4:00-8:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday, Feb. 7: 4:00-8:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel),
- Saturday, Feb. 8: 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3:00-6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday, Feb. 9: 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3:00-6:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Streaming coverage
- PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will feature four concurrent streams — Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Group, and Featured Holes — beginning at 9:15 a.m. Eastern on Thursday and Friday, 11:00 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. Eastern on Sunday.
- The NBC Sports app will provide live simulcasts of Golf Channel's television coverage.
- The CBS Sports app and Paramount+ will provide live simulcasts of CBS' television coverage.