WNBA Free Agency and Trade Tracker, Live Updates: Where every major player lands
By Ian Levy
WNBA free agency technically begins on Jan. 21, 2025, when players and teams can begin negotiations on new contracts. However, nothing will be official until Feb. 1 when players can actually sign their new deals. But, like with the NBA, plenty of deals will be agreed to in principle and be announced in this interim period before they become official.
This year's WNBA free agent class features some serious star power, including Natasha Howard, Brionna Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, DeWanna Bonner, Courtney Vandersloot, Brittney Griner, Tina Charles, Kia Nurse, Diana Taurasi (if she decides to return for another season) and more. However, some of the biggest names — Breanna Stewart, Kelsey Plum, Kelsey Mitchell, Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas and Gabby Williams have received a "core" designation from their teams which prevents them from signing elsewhere for at least one year.
But Sabally has already told the Wings she won't return and requested a trade. Mitchell and Plum are also candidates to be traded despite their core designations. In addition, Jewell Loyd has asked the Seattle Storm for a trade and NaLyssa Smith of the Fever (the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft) seems likely to be moved.
All that is to say, whether by trade or free agency, there is likely to be a ton of player movement stretching into early February.
However, this may all just be a prelude for an even wilder free agency period next year. Because a new CBA will take effect before the 2026 season, bringing with it significant salary increases, many free agents are likely to sign one-year deals so they can re-enter the market next season and maximize their earning potential. That means we could see most of the same free agent class again next year, plus players like Jackie Young, Arike Ogunbowale, Kahleah Copper, Skylar Diggins-Smith, A'ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Kayla McBride, Chelsea Gray, Napheesa Collier, Jonquel Jones and more.
The WNBA Draft will be held Monday, April 14, with the Dallas Wings holding the No. 1 pick. Training camps open April 27 and the regular season begins on May 16.
Latest WNBA free agency signings and trades
