WNBA injury updates: When are Caitlin Clark, Rhyne Howard and more expected back?

As the 2025 WNBA season chugs on, fans online have been quick to point out that it has been a season plagued with injuries — high-profile ones, too, ranging from Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. Some players come back after a few games — look at Minnesota Lynx’s Napheesa Collier – while others, like Golden State Valkyries’ Kayla Thornton or Chicago Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot, are out for the whole season.

Stats show there have already been 164 documented injuries across the league so far this season — on pace for a shocking 138 percent increase from the 203 total in 2024 and 175 in 2023.

There are variables at play, from an increase in regular-season games played from 44 to 40, as well as intense schedules that mean more travel and back-to-backs. Players also noted that the All-Star break was less than a week — Stewart and Thornton were two players who partook in the festivities in Indianapolis who could have used the recovery time and are now unfortunately injured.

No, the season hits the homestretch — there are fewer than 20 games left to play before the season ends on Sept. 11 and playoffs begin on Sept. 14. The top 8 teams make the postseason, and the fight for the No. 3 to No. 8 seeds — the Lynx and Liberty have the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, all but clinched – is about to be a doozy.

For example, the No. 3 Phoenix Mercury are 16-10 and just three games ahead of the No. 8 Washington Mystics (13-13).

The teams fighting for those six remaining spots are dealing with critical injuries. Here’s when important players are expected back.

Caitlin Clark – G, Indiana Fever

Clark is dealing with a nagging groin injury suffered on July 15. According to the team,​​ Clark underwent further medical evaluations last week and confirmed “that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations.”

“There is no timetable available for Clark’s return,” the team said – though ESPN says a probable return is Aug.12. That’s a home game against the Dallas Wings.

The Fever are 15-2 and currently hold the No. 6 seed.

Rhyne Howard – G, Atlanta Dream

The Dream announced the All-Star would be sidelined for the rest of July after being diagnosed with a left knee injury sustained earlier in the month.

The 2022 No. 1 overall pick could return, according ot ESPN, for Friday’s Aug. 1 game at home against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Dream are 16-11 and currently hold the No. 6 seed.

Breanna Stewart – F, New York Liberty

The two-time WNBA MVP, who is averaging 18.3 points and 6.5 rebounds this season, has a bone bruise in her right knee. She had played in every Liberty game in 2025 before Saturday's injury.

There is no timetable for her return, but x-rays showed the injury isn’t serious. At 17-9, they are the No. 2 seed.