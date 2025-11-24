WNBA Mock Draft: Wings win the draft lottery and find Paige Bueckers' running mate

For the second year in a row, the Dallas Wings have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft. But unlike last year, where there was never a question that Paige Bueckers was worthy of the No. 1 selection, there are a few names in contention to be chosen to join the former UConn star, including an ex-teammate.

Meanwhile, next year's WNBA Draft is set to be an adventure as the league expands to 15 teams. That makes hitting on your first-round pick more important than ever, because more teams dilute the player pool a bit faster.

Here's our projected mock draft for the first round of the 2026 WNBA Draft.

1. Dallas Wings - Awa Fam (C, Spain)

Fenerbahce Opet v Valencia Basket - FIBA Europe Cup | Anadolu/GettyImages

I know many people expect the Wings will reunite Bueckers with Azzi Fudd, which makes sense. They were college teammates. They won a national title together. They're dating.

But the Wings just need Awa Fam more. The Spanish center is the highest upside player in this class and would immediately slot into the Dallas front court, giving her a chance to sink or swim. Some Wings fans might be scared off here and think this is Awak Kuier 2.0, but it's not — Fam can be one of the best players in the world.

2. Minnesota Lynx - Azzi Fudd (G, UConn)

Yes, there are injury concerns with Fudd, who missed time in each of her first three seasons, but her offensive upside means you kind of just have to take her here. She has a chance to be the best 3-point shooter in the league, something that would really add another dimension to this Lynx offense.

3. Seattle Storm - Olivia Miles (G, TCU)

Tarleton v TCU | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

We thought the Storm would land their point guard of the future last year after trading up to No. 2, but Olivia Miles went back to school and the team selected Dominique Malonga. A year later, Seattle gets Miles anyway with the No. 3 pick, adding the best passer in this class. The only question is if her shooting will translate.

4. Washington Mystics - Lauren Betts (C, UCLA)

Lauren Betts might not fill Washington's biggest need, but this team should still be in a "talent over fit" mindset as it works to rebuild around Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron. Betts is the kind of interior big who would have been the consensus No. 1 pick a decade ago and while the league is moving away from that type in the pace-and-space era, Betts might be good enough to create a resurgence of post play.

5. Chicago Sky - Flau'jae Johnson - (G, LSU)

LSU v Tulane | Tyler Kaufman/GettyImages

Chicago reunites Flau'jae Johnson with college teammate Angel Reese. Johnson is shooting 55.9 percent so far this season and seems to be making a leap in terms of efficiency, though LSU's weak schedule might play a role in that. The Sky have been on the hunt for perimeter scoring and Johnson would be able to slide right into the starting lineup.

6. Toronto Tempo - Ta'Niya Latson (G, Florida State)

I very much doubt this year's expansion teams have the same luck as last year's expansion team when it comes to how competitive they are, which is why Toronto shouldn't worry about winning right now and should take the highest-upside player on the board. Ta'Niya Latson is a gifted scorer, but it's unclear if she can be efficient against WNBA defenses. This is the time to take that risk, though, because if her scoring translates, she'll be a long-time fixture on this roster.

7. Portland Fire - Gianna Kneepkens (G, UCLA)

North Carolina v UCLA | Ian Maule/GettyImages

Unfortunately for Portland, there's a drop-off after Pick 6 in terms of star potential. But lucky for the Fire, there's still plenty of talent on the board, including UCLA guard Gianna Kneepkens, a knock-down shooter from 3-point land who won't be the best player on a WNBA team but can be one of the best role players in the league if her shot translates.

8. Golden State Valkyries - Cotie McMahon (F, Ole Miss)

The Valkyries made the playoffs because of the veteran talent they acquired in the expansion draft, but now it's time to find young players to build for the future. Cotie McMahon's move to Ole Miss this season seems to be paying off and she's shot the ball well, which has been an issue throughout her career. McMahon would thrive as a secondary ball-handler at the three.

9. Washington Mystics - Kiki Rice (G, UCLA)

South Florida v UCLA | Ian Maule/GettyImages

The Mystics need a point guard. After just missing out on Miles in the lottery, the team can use this pick on Kiki RIce, who has struggled as a scorer this season but is the second-best passer in this college class. She'd also bring some high-level perimeter defense to this roster.

10. Indiana Fever - Yarden Garzon (G, Maryland)

The Fever need guard and wing depth after a season where multiple mid-season acquisitions were playing key minutes in the playoffs. Yarden Garzon is off to a shaky start with Maryland, but she spent the last three seasons at Indiana, where she was an elite 3-point shooter, connecting on over 40 percent of her attempts each year.

11. Washington Mystics - Iyana Martin (G, Spain)

This pick isn't about fixing the 2026 roster; it's about building for the future with one of the best young guards in Europe. Will Iyana Martin come over in 2026? Who knows, but looking forward, a backcourt of her and Rice would have a lot of upside, especially on the defensive end.

12. Connecticut Sun - Janiah Barker (F, Tennessee)

Janiah Barker Hive, we're back! Long considered to be a potential superstar by some of us draft people, Barker just never seemed to put it all together consistently. However, her move to Tennessee this season appears to be paying off. She has all the tools in the world and her defensive stats in particular suggest she's figured out how to best use those tools.

13. Atlanta Dream - Serah Williams (F, UConn)

2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase: Connecticut v Utah | Joe Buglewicz/GettyImages

Serah Williams was an unstoppable force at Wisconsin, but she's found it a little tougher to find her groove at UConn. Still, she's an elite defender who can succeed in both the half-court and in transition. I'm not sure how great a fit she is for Karl Smesko's system since she isn't really a shooter, but there's a world where she hits her potential and anchors the middle of a four-out offense.

14. Seattle Storm - Gabriela Jaquez (G, UCLA)

I'd venture to call UCLA guard Gabriela Jaquez the biggest draft riser so far this season. In a crowded UCLA starting five, Jaquez has stood out. She's tied for second on the team in scoring and has knocked down 39.1 percent of her 3-point attempts.

15. Connecticut Sun - Madina Okot (C, South Carolina)

The "Real SC": South Carolina v USC | Ronald Martinez/GettyImages

Madina Okot is still a little raw, but her size and her production for South Carolina this season make her one of the most interesting players in this class. Connecticut has some intriguing young players at other positions, but landing a talented young center would be huge.