WNBA national TV schedule: Get ready for plenty of Caitlin Clark in 2025

On Thursday, the WNBA unveiled its national TV broadcast schedule for the 2025 season. And if you're a fan of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, then this is the slate for you.

That's because Indiana will play 41 nationally televised or streamed games in 2025, the most in WNBA history. The 2025 season sees the league schedule expand to 44 games, the most in a WNBA season. That's right: No team has ever even played 41 games in a WNBA season before, but the Fever have that many games on national platforms.

And that nationally televised schedule begins with – you're never going to guess this — a meeting with the Chicago Sky on May 17 on ABC. Seriously, it feels like the Fever and Sky are always playing. My wife and I probably talk at least once a month about how it seems like every national WNBA game is the Fever facing the Sky.

The Sky and Fever will also play the first-ever primetime WNBA games on broadcast television. CBS will air the June 7 and Aug. 9 matchups between the two teams.

So it's really going to feel like the league is only the Fever and Sky for the people who tune into CBS those nights and experience their first WNBA games, won't it?

Some non-Fever details from the WNBA schedule release

Of course, there are 12 other teams in the WNBA and their television schedules all came out on Thursday as well.

The Aces are second on the list of nationally televised games, with A'ja Wilson and her teammates playing 33 times. Despite winning the WNBA championship last year, the New York Liberty only have the third-most nationally televised games with 32. All three meetings between the Liberty and Aces will be nationally televised on either ABC or ESPN, so you don't have to worry about missing out on those games.

We also get four rematches of the 2024 WNBA Finals, with the Liberty and Lynx playing on national TV each time. All of those games are bunched close together, beginning July 30 with the first meeting on ESPN. Having all those games come over the final part of the season could make for some really great basketball and compelling storylines.

And what about the Golden State Valkyries, the league's newest expansion team? The Valkyries make their regular-season debut on May 16 in an all-California showdown against the Los Angeles Sparks, with ION airing the game. All in all, 17 Valkyries games will be broadcast on national television.

What about the Dallas Wings, the team that holds the No. 1 overall pick and (hopefully, for Wings fans) the chance to draft Paige Bueckers? The Wings get 23 nationally televised games, which seems like a sign that networks are bullish on the idea of Bueckers landing in DFW. That includes Bueckers' possible WNBA debut on May 16 as the Wings face the Lynx, a game that's sure to provide a viewership boost to ION.

Among the new records set this year by networks are ABC setting a new high for broadcast games and ION a record for most regular-season doubleheaders.

It's going to be a great year to be a Caitlin Clark fan, but there's also plenty of good news with the broadcast schedule for fans of the league's other teams. Overall, over 175 games will be nationally broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video and Meta.