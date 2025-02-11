Caitlin Clark breaks silence on Indiana Fever offseason additions
By Levi Dombro
When the Indiana Fever won the WNBA Draft Lottery in 2024, it was obvious who the franchise was going to select.
Iowa's Caitlin Clark was the best player in the draft and was poised to already be one of the league's best players the minute she stepped onto a WNBA floor. Despite the immense pressure that was piled on her shoulders, she more than lived up to the hype with her historic, record-breaking rookie season.
While Clark is already one of the game's biggest icons, her team was bounced in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs in 2024, so the Fever needed to make some moves in the offseason to take the franchise to new heights. Not only did they re-sign Clark's co-star in Kelsey Mitchell, but the team added a slew of veteran players like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, and Sophie Cunningham.
Caitlin Clark is loving the updated Indiana Fever roster
Adding these players turns Indiana into an instant contender in 2025 because it provides the playoff experience that the team was missing a year ago. In a recent interview with ESPN, Clark made her much-anticipated comments about the new players on the Fever:
"They know what it takes to win, they know what it takes to get to the Finals, they know what it takes to win championships. I think it's exactly what we needed in our locker room."
While Clark will still be the main catalyst for the Fever, no player in professional sports is good enough to win a championship alone. Clark, despite how focused the media and opposing teams are on her, recognizes how important the team element of the game is if Indiana wants to make a postseason run.
"I think it will be a lot of fun to get in the gym and be with my teammates and just start putting the pieces together and see what works or what doesn't. But I think we're going to have a lot of different options to do a lot of different things. I think that's what's super exciting."
Although figuring out the winning formula is incredibly important to the WNBA's Rookie of the Year, she also recognizes the significance of the position that she and her team are in.
"This is the franchise of all women's sports, I say, no matter what sport it is. They see the type of crowds we get, the excitement we're generating not only in Indiana but all across the country. I think the next few years are going to be amazing for this franchise and will continue to be for, hopefully, the next 10 years. Hopefully, we win a few championships."
It will be exciting to watch Clark play in 2025 with a better supporting cast and a legitimate chance at a deep postseason run. She is already one of the faces of the WNBA, but if her team can win a few championships early in her career, she may end up in a league of her own.