WNBA Power Rankings Post Free Agency Edition: Where do Caitlin Clark and the Fever rank?
By Levi Dombro
The WNBA free agency period is in full swing, and it has been a roller coaster with several blockbuster trades occurring around the league and key free agents moving to other teams.
With all that change in mind, it's time to take stock of the league as it stands now and rank the teams and their rosters in their current state.
1. New York Liberty
The New York Liberty are the best team in the league until proven otherwise. They retain their core of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones, only losing Courtney Vandersloot in free agency. With key bench pieces Leonie Fiebich and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton returning as well, it will take a special effort to dethrone this team.
2. Minnesota Lynx
The Minnesota Lynx were on the cusp of a championship last season but fell short in Game 5. They kept their entire starting 5 intact, and while they lost their best bench player in Myisha Hines-Allen, they retained Natisha Hiedeman and can add someone effective in the draft to help out.
3. Indiana Fever
The Indiana Fever were by far the winners of the offseason. Not only did they resign Kelsey Mitchell, but they added DeWanna Bonner in free agency and Sophie Cunningham via trade. These players, alongside Caitlin Clark, should make a ton of noise in the W next season.
4. Las Vegas Aces
The offseason was a bit of a mixed bag for the Aces, as they lost Kelsey Plum, Tiffany Hayes, Alysha Clark and Kate Martin. However, they reloaded Jewel Loyd, Dana Evans, and Cheyenne Parker-Titus. Even if those pieces don't fit together perfectly, they still have the best player in the league in A'ja Wilson.
5. Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury, like the Aces, both lost and gained valuable players. They lost Brittney Griner and Sophie Cunningham but were able to add stars in Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally. If Diana Taurasi returns for one last run, they could have one of the best starting lineups in the league.
6. Atlanta Dream
The Dream swung big, both literally and metaphorically, in the free agency period by adding Griner and Brionna Jones. Although they lost Tina Charles, they essentially upgraded in the offseason, and they still have Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.
7. Los Angeles Sparks
Much of the Sparks' success will depend on how healthy they can remain. The team added star guard Kelsey Plum this offseason, who should be quite successful next to Rickea Jackson and a healthy Cameron Brink. If the rest of the roster contributes as they are expected to, this could be a playoff team in 2025.
8. Dallas Wings
Although the Wings lost Satou Sabally this offseason, they still have Arike Ogunbowale and added both DiJonai Carrington and Myisha Hines-Allen in the offseason. Dallas also has the No. 1 pick in the WNBA Draft, which will add some firepower to the roster.
9. Seattle Storm
The Seattle Storm signaled this offseason that they were building toward the future by acquiring draft capital in exchange for Jewel Loyd. They did resign Nneka Ogwumike but let several other players walk. They will be drafting No. 2 in the draft now and could add a franchise-altering player.
10. Chicago Sky
The Chicago Sky made some under-the-radar good moves in the offseason, but this team is still far from competing. They lost Diamond DeShields and have not resigned Chennedy Carter yet, but they did add Kia Nurse and Courtney Vandersloot. They have good bigs, but the rest of the pieces have to fall perfectly into place for the Sky to be any good.
11. Washington Mystics
The Mystics were perhaps the quietest team in the league during the offseason. They still have the No. 4 pick at their disposal, but they are counting on Aaliyah Edwards to make a major leap this offseason, but that will likely not be enough to compete for a playoff spot.
12. Connecticut Sun
The Sun are in complete disarray after trading away or letting go of their entire starting lineup from a season ago. Marina Mabrey, the best player left, also wants out of Connecticut as well. The team did add Tina Charles and Diamond DeShields and added a few solid players via trade, but so many moving pieces make me question the ceiling of this group.
13. Golden State Valkyries
Undoubtedly, the Golden State Valkyries will struggle in year one of their expansion. While they did get solid pieces in the draft like Kate Martin and Julie Vanloo, it will take some time to build this team up. Tiffany Hayes was a solid free-agency addition, and the No. 5 pick could help out quite a bit, but patience is the key for this young franchise.