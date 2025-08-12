As the WNBA playoffs creep closer, each game means a lot more. So why aren't teams acting like it? Losing streaks, injuries, and lack of effort are the common threads in this week's Power Rankings, especially as you make your way farther down the list.

1. Minnesota Lynx (27-5)

The Minnesota Lynx are now the last team in the league with less than 10 losses in the season. They also have a 6.5 game lead over the next-best team in the WNBA, currently the New York Liberty. They've basically cemented themselves atop this list.

2. Atlanta Dream (20-11)

The Dream are on a five-game winning streak currently, and tied with New York for 2nd place in the league's official standings. Allisha Gray is playing MVP basketball averaging over 18 points per game, but the team did lose Jordin Canada in their last game to an injury. There has not been an update on how serious her injury is, and the Dream will have to work hard to maintain their top-two status this week. They have two games on the road: one in Seattle, and then another against Seattle but in Vancouver, British Colombia (in Canada).

3. New York Liberty (20-11)

Despite a weird couple of weeks for the Liberty, they maintain their spot in the top of the WNBA's official standings. Atlanta got the power rankings edge over them because of that five-game streak, meanwhile the Liberty lost their last game against Minnesota. They have a tough stretch this week on the road as well, but the work they have put in have made it so that they have a little wiggle room.

4. Phoenix Mercury (19-12)

Phoenix rounds out a top-4 that is starting to separate itself from the rest (for now). Although they are 4-6 in their last 10 games, Alyssa Thomas is playing at an MVP-level. Satou Sabally is also leading the team in points at 17.0 per game, and the team-building of the team is continuing to prove brilliant. They will need a strong performance against the Aces this week to maintain their place.

5. Las Vegas Aces (18-14)

The Las Vegas Aces have always been inevitable, and they are starting to look more like the dominant team from their back-to-back era. Yet, it's been a newer player who has been a huge help to their roster, NaLyssa Smith. Smith's presence in the frontcourt has led to her averaging over a point more than she was in Dallas before the trade, and her presence alone has allowed A'ja Wilson to go off. Wilson scored the first 30+ point 20+ rebound game in league history against Connecticut this week, helping the team to their fourth straight win.

6. Indiana Fever (18-14)

The Indiana Fever were doing pretty well despite missing Caitlin Clark, who has been out since before the All-Star Break in July. Clark is out indefinitely with a groin strain, and has no timeline to return. Yet, in her absence, Syd Colson and Aari McDonald were holding it down, and the Fever were able to slowly rise in the standings and raise their record above .500 for the first time in years. Yet, in one game, both Colson (ACL injury) and McDonald (Broken Bone) were both injured and subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season. All eyes are now on the team to see how they fare in the weeks ahead.

7. Golden State Valkyries (16-15)

Extra points for a cool new mascot, but the Valkyries are holding onto their playoff spot as of right now. They do have an extremely difficult schedule to end their season, so that will be a factor in if they are able to grab that last spot in the postseason. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and continue to shock people with their resilience and chemistry in their first WNBA season.

8. Los Angeles Sparks (15-16)

The Sparks have been making themselves a member of this playoff race, and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The return of Cameron Brink has certainly improved morale, and they also have a candidate for Most Improved Player on their roster in Azurá Stevens. They have managed to win against teams like the Seattle Storm, and are fully above the "battle for last" tier and into the "playoffs?" tier.

9. Seattle Storm (16-16)

From top-four team all the way down to barely in the playoff picture. All because of a five-game losing streak. That's how close the margins are in the WNBA. Not sure what is going on in Seattle, but the addition of Brittney Sykes was supposed to give them a boost. Of course, Sykes has entered the picture mid-losing-streak, but hopefully they can recover and regain their positioning. Or at least get closer to it.

10. Washington Mystics (14-17)

We officially transition from "teams with a chance" to "draft odds conversation" at this point. The Mystics were contending for a playoff spot, but shifted gears completely over the past week, trading Brittney Sykes to the Storm and Aaliyah Edwards to the Connecticut Sun. With their All-Star gone, it's time to focus on the future in Washington.

11. Dallas Wings (8-24)

You'd think the top rankings would be the hardest to decide on ... nope, it's the bottom. What is worse — a five-game losing streak or being 1-9 in your last 10 games? Dallas is at least 2-8, so they get an edge. It's been hard for Dallas amid a rocky season, and now their fans have been chanting against THEIR OWN head coach. At least they own their pick for next year's draft.

12. Connecticut Sun (5-26)

The Connecticut Sun get the edge this week because trading for Aaliyah Edwards was a great move. She will be a huge part of their future and has a ton of upside in her game. Focusing on the present, though, the Sun are also 2-8 in their last 10 games and on a five-game losing streak. Yet, they also own their pick for next season.

13. Chicago Sky (8-23)

If you were wondering who DOES NOT own their pick for next year's draft? Chicago. Also, 1-9 in their last 10 games: Chicago. Missing Angel Reese indefinitely due to back injury, also the Chicago Sky. Record-wise they've won a few more games, but watching them and seeing how they don't play defense, can't score, and are missing one of their only impactful players... is rough.