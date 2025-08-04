WNBA Rookie Ladder: Bueckers pulls ahead, Akoa Makani impresses

Despite Dallas having a trainwreck of a season, Paige Bueckers could not be in a better position to win WNBA Rookie of the Year. It is no secret that she is the top dog of this rookie class, but some others have proven themselves in their own right. It seems as though, every year, as the W grows, the rookie classes keep getting better. This year's All-Star game was the first time since 2011 that three or more rookies were named to the rosters.

Although it seems the ROTY will be Paige, we all know anything can happen, and nothing is certain in this league — some players have been on Buecker's heels all season. Nonetheless, everyone deserves their flowers — so let's rank the top-five rookies right now in the WNBA.

WNBA Rookie Ladder

5. Monique Akoa Makani, Phoenix Mercury

With the Mercury sitting in a good position — with a 17-11 record at 4th in the W standings - it has been interesting to see how they are using their pretty stacked roster. Akoa Makani was undrafted and signed with the Merc during training camp. Since then, she has started every game she has played in and is playing a decent number of minutes, averaging 21.3 per game. She is averaging 8.4 points per game and has proven herself in bigger moments recently. Last month, she recorded 13 points in two games against the Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx — two teams that could threaten the Mercury's playoff chances.

4. Janelle Salaün, Golden State Valkyries

Salaün joined the Valkyries back in February of this year. She held a lot of promise, coming off the 2024 Summer Olympics, where she represented France. She has proven herself in a lot of ways and could become a big factor as the Valks push for that final playoff spot — especially with their recent loss of forward Kayla Thornton. Salaün is currently averaging 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. In Golden State's most recent win, she recorded 16 points and 9 rebounds in 35 minutes on the court. The team has put more trust in her recently, and I believe that as that continues to grow, so will she.

3. Kiki Iriafen, Washington Mystics

The next two players on this list are truly interchangeable in my opinion. Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron are two rookies who have changed the trajectory of the Mystics after their 14-26 season last year. If nothing else, they brought in a new energy and immediately connected — on and off the court. Iriafen is averaging 12.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. She has recorded season-highs of 22 points in two of her last three games. She has also had 9 double-double games this season.

2. Sonia Citron, Washington Mystics

As the other half of the dynamic Washington duo, Citron has shown off her game in more ways than one this season. She is averaging 14.3 points — second among rookies — and 4.6 rebounds per game. Last week against Chicago, Citron recorded a season-high 28 points and was explosive from beyond the arc, putting up 5 of 6 from three. If anyone is going to give Paige a run for her money, it's Sonia Citron. But, for now, she and Iriafen are a massive reason the Mystics are on the brink of a playoff spot.

1. Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Bueckers has had an unbelievable season; she is without a doubt No. 1 on every single rookie rankings list. While Dallas is sitting at No. 11 in the WNBA rankings, Bueckers has not let that stop her from putting on a show nearly every game. She is averaging 18.5 points — seventh among the entire league — and 5.5 assists per game. She has recorded the Wings' team-high in points over their last three straight games, including a 22-point performance in their loss against the Fever on Friday. She shows no signs of slowing down and has even been a topic of discussion in the 2025 All-WNBA first team conversations.