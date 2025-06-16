WNBA Schedule: Commissioner's Cup, Caitlin Clark and the biggest games of the week

The 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup is coming to an end this week, with the final being played early next month. By the end of Tuesday's games, we will know who is facing off for the trophy in the championship. But getting there will be difficult for some teams, as there are still paths for many of them. Let's look at a week full of intriguing WNBA match-ups.

WNBA schedule for this week:

Matchup Date How to Stream Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun Tuesday, June 17, 7:00 p.m. ET NBA TV New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream Tuesday, June 17, 7:00 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass Chicago Sky vs. Washington Mystics Tuesday, June 17, 8:00 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass Dallas Wings vs. Golden State Valkyries Tuesday, June 17, 8:00 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces Tuesday, June 17, 8:00 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm Tuesday, June 17, 10:00 p.m. ET NBA TV Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury Wednesday, June 18, 7:00 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass New York Liberty vs. Phoenix Mercury Thursday, June 19, 7:00 p.m. ET Prime Video Golden State Valkyries vs. Indiana Fever Thursday, June 19, 10:00 p.m. ET Prime Video Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics Friday, June 20, 7:30 p.m. ET ION Connecticut Sun vs. Dallas Wings Friday, June 20, 7:30 p.m. ET ION Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Friday, June 20, 10:00 p.m. ET ION Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury Saturday, June 21, 1:00 p.m. ET ABC/ESPN+ Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks Saturday, June 21, 8:00 p.m. ET NBA TV

3 big games to watch this week

Tuesday night will have big implications for the Commissioner's Cup. Starting with the Atlanta Dream taking on the New York Liberty. Atlanta is leading the Eastern Conference in Cup play. If they lose on Tuesday and the Fever win, they will lose their chance to represent the conference in the Cup championship. The Liberty are the favorites to win this game; it will be an uphill battle for Atlanta. Although this is their first matchup this season, and New York is coming off a loss, this could give the Dream a chance to take advantage of that — especially after Allisha Gray's big game on Sunday.

Of course, if the Dream are losing, it will be important to watch the Indiana Fever game taking place simultaneously. The Indiana Fever have the ability to take themselves to the Commissioner's Cup final with a win against the Connecticut Sun, and a Dream loss. Caitlin Clark and the Fever are coming off a massive win against the previously undefeated Liberty — they are probably feeling pretty good. They also recently gave the Sun their second win of the season in a very close game, while Clark was on the bench. With Caitlin back in the line-up, they might be looking for a little revenge, with a bonus of Cup implications on the table.

Finally, on the Western Conference side of things, the reigning Cup champs, the Minnesota Lynx, are hoping to advance to back-to-back Commissioner's Cups. To do so, it is simple; they will need to beat the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. At 10-1, the Lynx are looking really good so far this season, but if A'ja Wilson returns to the Aces lineup, it could cause some problems. If they lose, they will need to hope for a Seattle Storm loss to make the championship.