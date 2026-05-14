WNBA Standings: Sky, Valkyries and other surprising contenders starting to emerge

We've officially gotten our first taste of each WNBA team. Each squad has played at least two games, which is a mere sample size of the 44 total they will play by the time we get to October.

These early games are valuable learning experiences. Of the 18 games we've seen in the last week, 10 of them have ended with a point differential of 10 or less. The competition is hot this year. After only one week, the 2026 season has proven that this might just be the most entertaining we've had in a while. Two teams remain undefeated. While some expected those two squads to be the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces, both of those top dogs suffered unexpected early losses.

Current WNBA standings

Team W-L Games Back AVG Point Differential 1. Chicago Sky 2-0 -- +10.5 2. Atlanta Dream 2-0 -- +3.0 3. New York Liberty 2-1 0.5 +11.3 4. Las Vegas Aces 2-1 0.5 +7.7 5. Golden State Valkyries 2-1 0.5 +7.0 6. Dallas Wings 1-1 1 -1.0 7. Washington Mystics 1-1 1 -1.0 8. Portland Fire 1-1 1 -6.5 9. Toronto Tempo 1-1 1 +5.0 10. Indiana Fever 1-1 1 +3.0 11. Minnesota Lynx 1-1 1 +1.5 12. Phoenix Mercury 1-2 1.5 +4.3 13. Seattle Storm 1-2 1.5 -5.6 14. Los Angeles Sparks 0-2 2 -18.0 15. Connecticut Sun 0-3 2.5 -22.4

Shockers from Week 1

There was a big question mark hovering over the Chicago Sky heading into this season. Some early offseason decisions raised eyebrows, like the trading of Angel Reese followed by the trading of some draft picks to prevent expansion teams from choosing from the Sky's roster. Later on, after the additions of Skylar Diggins, Dijonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, Jacy Sheldon and Azurá Stevens, the vision became clearer. But the question of how these pieces would mesh on the court rose.

So far, at 2-0, this team looks good, and they aren't even fully healthy yet. We've yet to see Carrington, Stevens or Courtney Vandersloot on the court. The quick chemistry this team has shown definitely surprised me. Their defense has been top-tier, and everyone on the team has been scoring offensively, as six players put up 10+ points in their season opener.

Despite the Valkyries recent loss to the Sky, they've also shown promise through these first three games. Gabby Williams has quickly proven herself to be a great offseason addition, while Janelle Salaun and Veronica Burton are picking up right where they left off. As time goes on, expect this team to get pretty dangerous.

The Las Vegas Aces got a quick and quite shocking reality check after receiving their 2025 Championship rings before their season opener. It was apparent the Phoenix Mercury came to Vegas with a mission, and they succeeded, defeating the Aces 99-66. This was the largest season-opening deficit faced by any reigning champions in WNBA history. The Aces have been able to bounce back, winning their next two matchups dominantly.

Like the Aces, the New York Liberty are expected to have another dominant year. I'm not sure anyone expected them to suffer an early loss to one of the expansion franchises. The Portland Fire kept it close with the Liberty and ultimately won on a game-winning rebound and shot by Sarah Ashlee Barker. This Fire squad has surprised me. They're another team that isn't necessarily living and dying by one player's stat line. They're all doing their part to keep themselves in contention with good teams.

First losses and first wins

Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While a couple of teams have been riding the high of having not lost a game yet, some are still looking to break through and get their first victory of the season. Here's when we might see some of those first losses and first wins.

Chicago Sky: I will never be one to bet against a team with Skylar Diggins at the helm, but this Sky squad has a stretch of four tough games. They'll go on a short away trip to face Phoenix and Minnesota, then come back home to play Dallas and Minnesota. The Mercury are coming off a close loss to the Lynx. I'd expect them to come out swinging. The Sky will need to find a way to stop Kahleah Copper, who just had a 30-point appearance. The bigs could be the gamechangers in this one. We'll see two young elite stars in Kamilla Cardoso and Rickea Jackson battling against DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Mack, who have both had fantastic starts to the season. This will be a real test for the Sky, especially playing on the road.

Atlanta Dream: This Atlanta squad could also be staring at a loss in their very next game. They'll host the Las Vegas Aces at home. The Dream live and die by their trio of guards, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, and Jordin Canada. Expect this game to be no different, but they will need to find a way to stop A'ja Wilson in the paint. Their lineup is a little small right now with Brionna Jones injured, but Angel Reese has been holding her own in the paint, averaging 15.0 rebounds through two games. I could see this one being a battle that goes right down to the wire—possibly even the game of the season thus far.

Los Angeles Sparks: The Sparks have two chances against the Toronto Tempo coming up at home. Los Angeles is coming off a close loss against the Indiana Fever. The team is playing well with a roster full of potential high scorers. Kelsey Plum has been doing her part, plus some, with Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby holding it down in the paint. With their losses coming to Indiana and Las Vegas, they should not be too discouraged yet; those are two top-contending teams. Two home games against the Tempo is a great next step, even if they drop the first, they'll have a chance to quickly correct and come out swinging in the second matchup.

Connecticut Sun: The Sun have suffered the same winless fate to start this season as they did last. In 2025, Connecticut went 0-5 before finally defeating the Indiana Fever to secure its first victory. It could come a little earlier, if not at the same time, this season. They will have their second matchup against the Aces, who just handed them a 98-69 loss. While Las Vegas is likely to beat them again, I could see it being a closer matchup, especially if Brittney Griner returns from injury. Early next week, the Sun will travel to Portland. I think they can overcome the Fire. If the defense is strong and there is some help for Aneesah Morrow in the scoring department, things could turn around for Connecticut. If not against the Fire, the Sun will get two more chances against the Storm with back-to-back games. They just barely lost to Seattle. I am sure they're looking forward to another chance so soon.

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