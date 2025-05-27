WNBA stars to focus on with Caitlin Clark sidelined

Last season Washington Mystics owner Sheila Johnson said the popularity and sudden rise of the WNBA is attributed to more than Caitlin Clark. Now, with Clark being out for at least two weeks due to a quad injury, Johnson's comments will be put to the test.

There are many players in the league that both fans and the league could focus on. Two obvious choices are Aj'a Wilson and Angel Reese. However, despite the caliber of Wilson's play over the last few seasons, she has yet to move the needle as much as Clark. And Reese's current struggles on the court and attitude off of it may be more of a negative than positive for the league.

The WNBA has other stars to lean on in Caitlin Clark's absence

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is a different story. The 27-year-old now is a WNBA champion and her game is similar to that of Clark. In 2022, she had the first 30-point triple double in league history and during the WNBA Finals a year ago, had a game winner in Game 3 of the Finals. Her three-point shooting is on par with Clark, in my opinion. And Ionescu's signature shoe deal with Nike has become ever more popular within both the WNBA and NBA

Another player plays for owner Sheila Johnson with the Mystics. Sophia Citron has started her rookie campaign off strong. She currently is averaging 15.4 points and 3.4 rebounds a game. The league would also be advised to tap into the Notre Dame fandom. Citron played for four years for the Fighting Irish.

Two players who play for the Fever who already have the fans eyes via Clark are Lexie Hull and Dewanna Bonner. Hull developed strong chemistry with Clark a season ago and has been involved in several endorsement deals with companies such as Athleta. The company promotes women's sports clothing.

Hull also has a strong 3-point shot and led the WNBA in 3-point percentage a year ago. Her and Clark's teammate, Bonner is two-time league champion and the third all-time leading scorer in the history of the league.

Someone such as Bonner who may be entering the final stages of her career would be a huge player for both the Fever and the league to highlight.

Clark is missing a minimum of four games and two weeks. Hopefully the bottom line for the WNBA will not be affected too much by her absence. There are plenty of players to highlight and feature as she recovers and returns to the court.