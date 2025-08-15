WNBA Wraparound: International games, breaking records and statues

3 highlights from the WNBA this week:

A'ja Wilson's 30/20 game: As if A'ja Wilson wasn't already the queen of WNBA record-breaking, she added another to the list this week. In a game against the Connecticut Sun, Wilson scored the WNBA's first ever 30+ point, 20+ rebound game when she scored 32 points and 20 rebounds. The Aces won the game, 94-86, contributing to a now five-game winning streak from a team that was on the cusp of a playoff spot just weeks ago. This is a great time for the Aces to ramp up their play, and if Wilson continues to play like this, they are putting themselves in a great spot for the playoffs.

World, meet Violet: The Golden State Valkyries introduced fans to their mascot this week, Violet the Raven. The adorable purple raven completes her look with purple feathered hair, a Valkyries' cheerleader uniform, and a pair of glasses. In Norse mythology, ravens are known to accompany Valkyries, making the choice to make their mascot a raven perfect for the expansion franchise. Fans immediately compared Violet with another WNBA legend — Ellie the Elephant. Hopefully, we will get a link-up from these two eventually.

Sue Bird in Bronze: She's used to winning gold, but Sue Bird will be immortalized in another metal this weekend. The Seattle Storm are commemorating Bird's two decades and four WNBA championships by unveiling a statue of her on Sunday in front of Climate Pledge Arena. Bird retired after the 2022 WNBA season and will be inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame this fall. She also won 5 Olympic Gold Medals with Team USA, and has a decorated career in international basketball as well.

2 games to watch this week:

Atlanta Dream vs. Seattle Storm: Friday, August 15, 10:00 p.m.

The WNBA returns to Canada this week as the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm play the first ever international regular season game in Vancouver, Canada. After two successful events in Toronto (2023) and Edmonton (2024), Vancouver was the next city on the league's tour of Canada. More exciting this season is that Canada is preparing to welcome their own WNBA franchise, as the Toronto Tempo will enter the league in 2026. There will be a lot of regular season games in Canada starting next year! As for game implications, the Storm are desperate to get some wins under their belts, as a losing streak caused them to slide far in the WNBA standings. The Dream on the other hand have surged to the top ranks in the league. It will be a fun one in front of a thrilled Canadian crowd.

New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx: Saturday, August 16, 2:00 p.m.

Another match up between these teams takes place Saturday, as we continue to get a preview of what the WNBA Finals could look like. While the Minnesota Lynx have already clinched a spot in the finals, they want to win this game to secure the season series over New York. The Liberty on the other hand would love to be able to even it up, despite still missing Breanna Stewart to an injury and having a rocky few weeks of games. They've been on a tough road trip this week, traveling back and forth from the West Coast as well. This game will mark a huge shift in the conversation between these two teams either way.

1 storyline to follow in the WNBA: Injuries pile up across the league

Caitlin Clark has been out over a month with a groin injury, Angel Reese has been out nearly as long with a back injury. Breanna Stewart has a bone bruise that has kept her out over the past few weeks. Napheesa Collier sprained her ankle a week and a half ago. Jordin Canada was just diagnosed with a hamstring injury. The Indiana Fever lost two more guards as Syd Colson tore her ACL and Aari McDonald broke a bone. The list goes on.

These injuries have affected the game play from teams and also results, as teams scramble to fill the holes in their rosters. Players are tired, and we are seeing more injuries this season as the league crams more games into the same period of time over the summer. If this continues, we could continue to see this unfortunate trend continue as well.