It's the last WNBA Wraparound of the regular season! Let's break down this week in the league:

3 highlights from the WNBA this week:

The Minnesota Lynx clinch the No. 1 seed: One of the few things that has been certain this season has been the Minnesota Lynx at the top of the WNBA standings. They have had a substantial lead over everyone else, especially in the second half of the season. Even when everyone else began dropping games and looking funky, Minnesota held strong at the top. It's no shock they clinched the No. 1 seed, securing themselves optimal playoff opponents in the first rounds and home court advantage throughout the postseason. Now, they await their first round opponents, whichever team lands in the No. 8 seed.

Skylar Diggins dances in Minnesota: It's been a rocky season for the Seattle Storm, with constant fluctuations between highs and lows, great wins and rough losses. Yet, one of those great wins came last week when they managed to beat No. 1 seeded Minnesota at their own home court in Minneapolis. To celebrate, Skylar Diggins hit the Lynx's signature electric slide dance as the game ended, causing hilarious reactions from the WNBA universe. The Lynx celebrate every home win with a team dance on the court, hitting an electric slide. Diggins doing it as the opposing team was both shady and hilarious.

Las Vegas extends winning streak to 12 games: Since turning their season around, the Las Vegas Aces have been unstoppable. The last time they lost a game was on Aug. 2, against Minnesota. It was that historic 111-58 loss, and maybe that was the kick the Aces needed to get serious. It worked because they have now won the 12 games they've played since that game. They were the second team to clinch a playoff spot after Minnesota, and now sit in the No. 3 spot in the standings behind Atlanta. They are in a good place to keep home court advantage for the playoffs, and will determine their exact seeding through this last week of play.

2 WNBA games to watch:

Dallas Wings vs Golden State Valkyries: Thursday, Sep. 4, 10:00 p.m.

The Golden State Valkyries are on the cusp of making history, and it could happen in this game. It's really rare for first-year expansion franchises to do much winning, but the Valkyries have changed the formula when it comes to expansion teams. They have been in the playoff picture for most of the season, and if they win this game against Dallas, will become the first WNBA expansion team to make the playoffs in their first season. It's really remarkable what this roster, filled with underdogs, has been able to do this year led by Coach Natalie Nakase.

New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm: Friday, Sep. 5, 10:00 p.m.

Another game with potential playoff implications is this match between Seattle and New York. New York was able to clinch their playoff spot this week despite a rocky month for the reigning championships, but Seattle is still fighting for a spot. Other than the No. 1 seed, nothing else is determined yet, so the Liberty would love to move up and get some home court advantage for the playoffs. Seattle is just trying to make it through, as they now seem to be in a battle for one of the final spots along with Indiana and Los Angeles.

Will Caitlin Clark play this season?

This is an ongoing story, something everyone has been following closely since Clark was injured on July 1, and more so as the season as dwindled. Clark suffered her second groin strain in July, after her first (on the opposite side) sidelined her earlier in the season. Before that, Clark spent just over three weeks out earlier in the season with a quad strain. She also seemed to suffer a bone bruise on her ankle in early August.

She has only played 13 games total this season, and at the end of July, the Fever said scans had shown no further damage to her muscles. They would continue her rehab and update when appropriate. Since then, updates have been few and far between, but recently Fever coach Steph White has told reporters that Clark is practicing without contact. While that's a good sign, it doesn't indicate a return to court action in the immediate future.

When a player is returning from a long-term absence, they usually start with non-contact practice. Stuff like shooting, drills, conditioning, and avoiding things like scrimmages or playing 1-on-1 with players or coaches/training staff. She will need to be integrated back into full-contact practice with her team before she returns to game action for the team, and since that isn't happening right now, we still aren't preparing for her to play in the next few days. They won't rush her, either, given their prioritization of Clark's long-term health and not re-aggravating the injury.

Time is running out for the Fever, though. As of Thursday, they only have three regular season games left on the schedule. They currently sit in the eighth spot on the WNBA standings, still at risk of losing their playoff spot, likely to Los Angeles or Seattle if it does happen. If they end up making it into the playoffs as the No. 8 or No. 7 seed, they will play in a best-of-three game series against either Minnesota (No. 1), or one of Las Vegas, Atlanta, or even Phoenix, depending on who ends the season as the No. 2 seed. If the Fever don't make it, though, it's getting to a point where Clark may not play again this year.

All eyes will be on if Clark ramps up her return to court protocol in the next few days.