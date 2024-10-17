Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
By Matt Purdue
While at least one observer thinks Erling Haaland is bound for Saudi Arabia, the Man City Mauler still has work to do in England. His primary job this weekend is to ensure the Citizens turn up the heat on league leaders Liverpool, who sit just one point above City.
The Sky Blues travel to last-place Wolves on Sunday for a 9 a.m. kickoff looking for all three points. Just two-and-a-half hours later, Liverpool host fourth-place Chelsea knowing they can ill afford to drop points.
Unlike seemingly every other team in the Prem, no key players on this City side picked up any significant injuries during the latest international break. While they remain without the services of Kevin De Bruyne, defender Nathan Ake may be poised to make his return to action after injuring his hamstring playing for the Netherlands in September.
As for Wolves, they have yet to win a Premiership match this season and have surrendered 13 goals in their last four games in all competitions. In fact, Wolves have won just two competitive matches since March. It gets no easier on Sunday, as talented forward Hwang Hee-chan is doubtful to play after suffering an ankle injury playing for South Korea on October 10. Going back to March 2023, he scored the winning goal as Wolves shocked Man City 2-1. But now the ensuing 19 months seem like a lifetime ago.
Wolves’ woes likely to continue
Wolverhampton have not only lost five on the trot, they’ve also allowed more goals (21) than any other team.
Man City looking to make it rain goals
For a team like Man City, end-of-season goal differential must be top of mind during this match. While they trail Liverpool by only a single point in the standings, they lag behind the Reds in GD nine to 11.
Team news and predicted lineups
Wolverhampton Wanderers predicted lineup: Johnstone, Semedo, Dawson, T. Gomes, Ait Nouri, Andre, Borges, Lemina, J. Gomes, Cunha, Larsen
Manchester City predicted lineup: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Silva, Foden, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland
Historical context and prediction
The Citizens have won four of the last five meetings. Since losing Rodri to a season-ending injury, Man City have captured just five points from their last three matches. But expect them to take care of business in the West Midlands. Man City 4-0.
How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City
Wolves will host Man City at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 20. The match can be viewed on USA.