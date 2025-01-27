Women's College Basketball Player of the Year Rankings: UCLA's Lauren Betts has entered the chat
A few weeks ago on this column, we discussed the idea that the Player of the Year race was between two players: Juju Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo. The next week, we pondered why UCLA's Lauren Betts was not a bigger part of the conversation. Well, in the span of those two weeks, it seems like the conversation around Betts has opened up.
We can admit when we make premature statements, and fully admit that Lauren Betts is as much of this conversation as Watkins and Hidalgo are. Let's dive into Betts's Player of the Year resume.
First, UCLA as a whole is absolutely crushing this season. They are the last undefeated team on the women's side of NCAA basketball, with a record of 20-0 on their season. They were the team to defeat reigning National Champions South Carolina to end their 43-game winning streak, and have not slowed down since. They are currently ranked no. 1 in the country, and will likely keep that ranking so long as they stay undefeated.
Lauren Betts is the undisputed leader of the No. 1 team in the country
Betts herself is having a career-best season, averaging 21.0 points per game as a junior compared to her 14.9 points per game as a sophomore. She averages 29.2 minutes per game as well, so looking at her average points per 40 minutes on Her Hoop Stats, Betts is at 28.8 points per 40. UCLA most recently played No. 8 Maryland, winning 82-67, with Betts scoring a career-high 33 points. She rounded out her stat line with 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal and 4 blocks.
Along with her 21 points per game on the season, Betts also averages 9.9 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.5 assists per game. She shoots 64.2 percent from the field and has an offensive rating of 124.8, placing her in the 98th percentile nationwide.
With all of these numbers laid out, the question remains — why hasn't Betts been atop the Player of the Year discussions until now? UCLA has been good all season, ranking No. 1 for most of it. She's been performing like this all year as well.
One theory could be that she is a traditional post player as opposed to an innovative guard, like Watkins and Hidalgo. Both types of player are essential to a program's success — it is a team sport after all — but often these post-players don't get the same attention as guards.
A post player like Betts operates in the frontcourt, grinding out offensive possessions while often being double or triple-teamed by the opponent's tallest and strongest. On the defensive end, they take a lot of the physicality back, guarding under the basket. Guards who have shots like Watkins and Hidalgo contribute by being fast, finding their teammates for good looks, and making impressive long-distance shots. From a fan perspective, a logo-3-pointer is certainly more flashy and maybe entertaining than a make under the basket, but that doesn't need to discredit the work and effort posts put in for their teams. Both kinds of players need to exist and operate at a high level for a team to win championships.
At the end of the day, a player like Betts is going to appeal to traditional hoop-heads. The people who recognize the off-court work and discipline it takes to be able to be strong enough to hold your own under the basket. The game IQ it takes to be able to find new ways to score on you from a short distance with limited movement options and tons of defense. The chemistry required to be successful on the receiving end of tricky passes from skilled guards.
Lauren Betts has entered the Player of the Year race chat — and she won't be leaving any time soon.