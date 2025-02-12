Women's college basketball: Top 3 freshman performances in the Big 10 so far
By Levi Dombro
The Big 10 has its share of star power with players like USC's JuJu Watkins and UCLA's Lauren Betts.
However, the conference is also incredibly deep featuring five nationally ranked teams and 10 projected March Madness participants. Still, several freshman players are making their mark in one of the country's best conferences in women's college basketball.
Kiyomi McMiller, G, Rutgers
McMiller is already one of the best scorers and most well-rounded players in the entire Big 10 in just her first year. Her 18.7 points per game are the fourth most in the conference but she also averages 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
Her best game was a 33-point performance against the Nebraska Cornhuskers back in January. She has battled through injuries for portions of the conference slate, but if the 5-foot-8 guard from Silver Springs, Maryland can find a way to be more effective on the defensive end and limit high-turnover games, then the sky could be the limit for McMiller.
Olivia Olson, G, Michigan
Olson is another freshman player who ranks top 10 in the conference in scoring but can also do a little bit of everything. At 16.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, Olson is the main catalyst for a Michigan team currently slated to get a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Her best performance was a 30-point, 4-rebound, 3-steal outburst against the Wisconsin Badgers in late January. Olson is also active on the defensive end of the floor and takes care of the ball well for a freshman guard. If she can continue to grow as a passer, she could be one of the Big 10's very best players next season.
Syla Swords, G, Michigan
Swords has been the other main contributor for Michigan this season, and the good news is that she and Olson can grow alongside each other for the next four seasons. At 15.2 points per game, Swords still ranks in the top 15 in scoring across the Big 10 and also contributes 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
She is a player who frequently rises to the occasion and plays better in big moments. Whether it was her 30-point performance against No. 1 UCLA or a 23-point, 7-rebound, 4-assist masterclass she put on against No. 23 Minnesota, Swords is the Wolverines' go-to player when the going gets tough. She and Olson complement each other well, and if she can grow on the defensive end, the league should watch out for this duo.