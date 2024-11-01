Promising start by the Magic already derailed by worst-case Paolo Banchero injury news
The Orlando Magic are facing a tough stretch ahead as star forward Paolo Banchero is expected to miss the next four to six weeks with a torn right oblique, according to Shams Charania. The injury wasn’t evident during the team’s close 102-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls last night, where Banchero poured in 31 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists in 37 minutes.
In a highlight moment, he hit a difficult 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left on the shot clock that would have tied the game, but it was ruled out.
Banchero has been off to an incredible start this season, averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists over the Magic’s first five games. Earlier this week, he posted the league’s first 50-point game in a win against the Indiana Pacers. His standout performances have helped Orlando to a promising 3-2 record, currently placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference. Without his dynamic scoring and playmaking, the team’s offense will need to adapt quickly to avoid slipping in the standings.
Despite his young age, Banchero has already become the de facto leader of this young Magic team eager to return to the playoffs after years of rebuilding. The team has made strides toward contention by appointing Jamahl Mosley as head coach and signing veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency. Although Caldwell-Pope brought championship experience from his time with the Denver Nuggets, his early-season shooting has been lackluster, averaging just 5.6 points on 16.7 percent from beyond the arc — well below what the Magic anticipated.
So, where can the Magic go from here?
Fortunately, the Magic’s roster depth offers some options to fill the void. Fans might see Jonathan Isaac, Moritz Wagner, or Jett Howard slide into the starting lineup in Banchero's absence. With the team ranking in the league’s top 10 in defensive rebounds, steals, and blocks, there’s potential for defensive-minded rotations to help carry the load. Though losing Banchero is a setback, his injury happening earlier in the season may give the team time to adjust and experiment with lineups as they work toward a potential playoff berth.