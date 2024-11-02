WWE Crown Jewel 2024 start time, match card, live stream, and how to watch
By Scott Rogust
The last time WWE aired a premium live event was Bad Blood 2024. This Saturday, Nov. 2, WWE heads to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for their annual Crown Jewel event.
There are two matches which will become annual staples for the event. WWE will have the men's and women's world champions compete to determine the new, respective, Crown Jewel champions. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes will take on World Heavyweight champion Gunther in the men's match, while WWE Women's champion Nia Jax faces Women's World champion Liv Morgan. The winners of those matches will be crowned Crown Jewel champions, and will take home respective championship rings.
One of the other huge matches on the card will feature the latest chapter of the Bloodline saga. The New Bloodline, headlined by Solo Sikoa, had been running roughshod on SmackDown before the return of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and Jimmy Uso at Bad Blood. Now, Jey Uso has rejoined his family as they take on the New Bloodline in a six-man tag team match.
For those wondering how you can watch the Crown Jewel premium live event, and are curious about what other matches are set to take place, we have you covered.
Crown Jewel 2024 start time
As has been the case for previous WWE events in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel will be airing early. Specifically, the main card will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT.
There will also be a kickoff show which will allow you to catch up on the storylines leading up to the Crown Jewel event, beginning at noon ET/9:00 a.m PT. Usually, there is a chance for a match to take place on the kickoff show, but considering it will only be an hour long, the odds are slim.
Crown Jewel 2024 live stream and how to watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov 2
- Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT (main card)
- Location: Mohammed Abdo Arena — Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Live Stream: Peacock, WWE Network (outside of United States)
Fans in the United States can live stream Crown Jewel on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. This will require a subscription, which costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 annually.
Wrestling fans outside of the United States can stream Crown Jewel on the WWE Network
Crown Jewel 2024 match card
Match
Stipulation/Titles on the Line
Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther
Singles match for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship
Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax
Singles match for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship
Roman Reigns and The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) vs. New Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa)
Six-man tag team match
Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens
Singles match
Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed
Singles match
LA Knight (c) vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes
Triple threat match for the United States Championship
Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill (c) vs. Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane) vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven vs. Meta-Four (Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson)
Fatal four-way tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships