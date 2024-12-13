WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024 preview and predictions: Who will leave as the first WWE Women’s US champion?
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is a throwback, among throwbacks. Set for Saturday, December 14 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York – this will be a fun night of professional wrestling. Four titles are up for grabs, and it is worth noting that a historic moment will happen when the first WWE Women’s United States Champion is crowned. Looking at the card, there’s a lot to be excited to see. Here are our predictions of who will come out with the victories at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 predictions
Tournament final for the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Championship
This will be a big deal. WWE needs to establish the mid-card championship as an important title to hold. The first champion will be someone that will go on a run, with important title defenses to set the legacy in place. As of this piece, Bayley, Chelsea Green, Michin, and Tiffany Stratton are the four women remaining in the tournament. Looking at who is left, Bayley stands out as the woman to win on Saturday. Stratton is the current Money in the Bank holder and is destined to take Nia Jax’s title.
So, putting the belt on Bayley and allowing the fan favorite to have a strong run would be the right decision.
Winner and new WWE Women’s United States Champion: Bayley
Singles match for the Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) versus Iyo Sky
Sadly, for Iyo Sky fans, there’s no way she is winning this match. WWE was faced with a situation in which Rhea Ripley was injured once again, and the promotion had to find a top challenger for Morgan. Sky won the battle royale to determine a top contender, but Ripley was quickly cleared before Survivor Series: WarGames. Note that it was Ripley who pinned Morgan, not Sky, in the WarGames match, signaling there’s more planned between the two women. That leaves Sky as the odd woman out. While she may be perhaps the best worker on the roster, WWE does not plan on her being the one to supplant Morgan.
Winner and still WWE Women’s World Champion: Liv Morgan
Triple Threat Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) versus Finn Balor versus Damian Priest
This is a match in which fans would be elated to see the outcome of Finn Balor getting a big win. Balor was once in position to be the man on Monday Night Raw in 2016, but the shoulder injury cut his title reign to one day, and he’s never been in the same position since. Pitting this as a triple threat in which Balor can pin Damian Priest to take the title would be a way to get the belt off Gunther, while keeping him protected. That would then further the feud between the three men for the immediate future, setting up a big match at Royal Rumble and beyond.
Expect another great triple threat in Gunther’s catalog, but he may find himself without the championship at the end of the match.
Winner and new WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Finn Balor
Singles Match: Drew McIntyre versus Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn is not winning this match. Drew McIntyre is one of the most important performers in the company, and he’s making his return after a big angle and match against CM Punk. He’s been re-inserted into the top angle on the show and needs a win to prove that he should be there. Zayn, while a beloved figure, doesn’t typically win big matches like this. He’ll remain a part of this angle for weeks to come, but this is McIntyre’s match to win.
Winner: Drew McIntyre
Singles Match for the WWE Undisputed Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) versus Kevin Owens
Ok, if Gunther does not lose his WWE World Heavyweight Championship, do not be surprised if Cody Rhodes does. He’s a great champion, and has served well in this position, but a victory for Kevin Owens at this point would be a career moment. The speculation is that WWE will bring out the Winged Title for Rhodes to bring to the ring. While that would be a huge callback, it could also be seen as a signal that Rhodes would win. Either way, this will be a big match and a fun one from start to finish.
Winner, and still WWE Undisputed Champion: Cody Rhodes