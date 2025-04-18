WrestleMania 41 start time, match card, and how to watch

WrestleMania 41 is almost here, and WWE’s biggest show of the year is set to take over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two-night event on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, will showcase the culmination of top storylines built through the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and beyond.

John Cena shocked WWE fans when he turned heel to close out Elimination Chamber, shortly after winning the men's match of the same name to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

The turn introduced a version of Cena fans haven’t seen in nearly two decades, offering a refreshing twist to his character. However, he hasn’t wrestled since the heel turn—making WrestleMania the first time fans will see him in one-on-one action under this new persona.

Charlotte Flair challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship has also been a focal point of controversy, fueled by tense promo segments that have occasionally gone off-script and included real-life jabs that didn’t land well with fans. While the feud had been losing momentum, the unexpected drama may have reignited interest—making this match one to watch closely.

For fans who are curious about how to watch the event, we have you covered.

WWE WrestleMania 41 start time

Fans can catch WrestleMania 41 live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on both Saturday, April 19 for Night 1 and Sunday, April 20 for Night 2. As usual, a preshow will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET, recapping the key storylines and moments from weekly television leading into the biggest premium live event of the year.

WWE WrestleMania 41 live stream, how to watch

Date: Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20

Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT (both nights)

7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT (both nights) Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev. Live Stream: Peacock, Netflix (outside of United States)

Fans in the United States can stream WrestleMania 41 on Peacock. A subscription is required, starting at $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually.

For fans outside the United States, the event will be available on Netflix.

WrestleMania 41 Night 1 match card (Saturday, April 19)

Match Stipulation/Title on the line CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Triple-threat match Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day Tag-team match for the World Tag Team Championship LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu Singles match for the WWE United States Championship Jade Cargill vs. Naomi Singles match Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano Singles match

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 match card (Sunday, April 20)