4 emergency trades the Buccaneers must make to salvage season after losing Chris Godwin, Mike Evans to injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had been one of the pleasant surprises of the first half of the NFL season. Todd Bowles' defense was looking like its most havoc-wreaking, blitz-happy self, while Baker Mayfield was looking like a dark horse MVP candidate surrounded by one of the league's deepest groups of skill players. Fresh off a blasting of the rival New Orleans Saints, the Bucs entered Week 7 at 4-2, squarely in the hunt for the always-mediocre NFC South.
And the Monday night happened. The Baltimore Ravens toyed with Tampa Bay for the majority of a 41-31 win. Lamar Jackson threw for five TDs against that Bowles defense, helping Baltimore build a 34-10 lead entering the third quarter. Not only did the loss drop the Bucs back to 4-3, but it might have come at an even heavier cost: Mike Evans reaggravated the hamstring injury that has bothered him for weeks, while fellow wideout Chris Godwin suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury on the final drive of garbage time.
Now Tampa Bay faces a stretch of schedule that will define its season — the team's next three games: vs. the division-leading Atlanta Falcons, at the Kansas City Chiefs, home against the San Francisco 49ers — and it will likely have to do so without Mayfield's top two weapons on the outside. A once-promising Bucs season now feels like it's on the brink, and GM Jason Licht will have to get creative to help keep this offense afloat. Here are four players he could target ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
4. Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers
With the Panthers staring down another rebuild after Bryce Young's implosion, why wouldn't they be interested in flipping their 28-year-old wideout for draft capital? Johnson has looked like a whole new player since Andy Dalton was inserted into the starting lineup, and while he's a much different player than both Evans and Godwin, he would be a natural fit to replace Godwin's role in the slot for Tampa Bay. If the Bucs feel confident in rookie Jalen McMillan's ability to play on the outside, Johnson could make a lot of sense.
3. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans
If you were wondering whether Hopkins was really on the trading block in Tennessee, this week offered all the confirmation you need, as the five-time All-Pro sat the fourth quarter of the Titans' loss to the Buffalo Bills with "a little soreness" — unbeknownst to his head coach, Brian Callahan. Hopkins doesn't figure into Tennessee's long-term plans, and at age 32 he's not quite the player he used to be. But he can still be a ball-winner on the outside in the mold of Evans, giving Mayfield another true X he can lean on when he needs to make a play. Plus, he's unlikely to cost all that much considering his lack of production this season.
2. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars
This would be another Godwin replacement: While Kirk isn't the physically imposing figure Godwin is over the middle of the field, he's got a great feel for how to get open, and he still has a bit of downfield juice left at age 28. Jacksonville has its new No. 1 in Brian Thomas Jr., and it seems really committed to Evan Engram as the primary underneath option. This team is pretty far away from contention, so why not move on from a veteran who doesn't figure to be a key part of the next competitive Jaguars team?
1. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
We had to throw in at least one shoot-the-moon option, and with Chris Olave being a non-starter thanks to playing for a division rival, let's target Higgins instead. The Bengals have won two games in a row, but the team is just 3-4 in one of the most rugged divisions in football. While the remaining schedule is pretty friendly, it still includes two games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and one against the Ravens; a deep playoff run feels like a long shot, and this is an ownership group that's looking to save money even when times are good. Are they really about to let Higgins play out the franchise tag and leave for nothing in free agency? The former Clemson star would be a natural replacement for Evans, as well as a long-term replacement with the Bucs legend getting up there in age. It would take a pretty hefty package to get a deal done, but if Licht believes this Tampa Bay team is a serious contender, it's a big swing he should feel good about taking.