The Yankees' 3 best infield options after telling Gleyber Torres to take a hike
By James Nolan
Gleyber Torres is joining the Detroit Tigers on a one-year deal worth $15 million. After spending seven seasons with the New York Yankees, he will play in another uniform for the first time. Torres succeeded in the pinstripes in previous seasons, as he hit over 20 home runs four times during his seven seasons. During the 2024 season last, where we saw the Bronx Bombers reach the World Series, Torres posted a .257 BA with 15 home runs. His subpar season didn’t convince Brian Cashman and the Yankees to bring him back for 2025, which leaves an open spot in the infield.
With Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the roster, they have some flexibility. The 26-year-old can play third base, second base, and shortstop. The free-agent market still gives the Yankees options, along with the trade market. After losing Juan Soto and Torres, New York could use some extra offense. They traded for the former MVP Cody Bellinger and brought in Paul Goldschmidt from free agency, but their current lineup still doesn’t compare to last season.
Aaron Judge is turning 33-years-old next season. He is one of the best hitters in baseball, if not the best hitter. He’s not getting any younger, and the window for winning a World Series with the two-time MVP could close soon. Bringing in another impact bat to help the Yankees could be the best way to get them closer to becoming 28-time World Series Champions. Cashman could pivot to one of these All-Stars to boost their odds of returning to the World Series in 2025.
1. Sign 3B Alex Bregman
One of the most coveted free agents this offseason is still available. As mentioned earlier, Chisholm’s ability to play multiple positions gives the Yankees flexibility. That said, signing Alex Bregman could be the perfect move for Cashman. An infield of the two-time All-Star, Chisholm, Goldschmidt, and Anthony Volpe would be intriguing.
Bregman put up subpar numbers in 2024. However, he turned a corner in the second half with the Houston Astros. In his last 75 games, the 30-year-old corner infielder posted a .272 batting average with an .816 OPS. He hit 17 home runs with 41 RBIs across that stretch. He finished the 2024 season with 26 home runs with a .260 batting average. The two-time World Series winner has never had a season with an OPS below .768.
Not only is Bregman one of the best offensive third basemen, but he’s also one of the best defensively. He’s coming off a season where he captured a Gold Glove for the first time. Shifting Chisholm over to second and bringing in Bregman to take over third would give the Yankees an elite infield defensively. Chisholm is a natural second baseman, and Bregman, Goldschmidt, and Volpe are Gold Glove defenders.
Rumors have suggested the Yankees had an interest in Bregman. MLB insider Jon Heyman stated that the Yankees “love him” on the "B/R Walk Off Show." However, recent buzz indicates that the Yankees are looking at other options. But if the Yankees were serious about getting back to the World Series and winning, they should be all over Bregman.
Bellinger and Goldschmidt are great additions, but their best days are certainly behind them. They both didn’t surpass the 25 home run mark in 2024. Adding one of the best corner infielders in his prime would put them over the top on paper. A lineup featuring Judge, Bregman, Stanton, Goldschmidt, Bellinger, and Chisholm would be the perfect way to band-aid losing Soto and Torres.
That would all be dependent on the market falling in the Yankees' favor.
2. Trade for San Diego Padres 2B Luis Arraez
Luis Arraez is one of MLB’s best leadoff hitters. Losing Torres as their leadoff hitter won’t hurt, as his 2024 season wasn’t great. The former Yankees second baseman wasn’t a true leadoff hitter. However, the San Diego Padres are rumored to be open to trading the three-time batting champion.
Arraez could be a great fit in New York’s lineup. They already have Judge, Stanton, Bellinger, and Goldschmidt to slug home runs. Adding a lifetime .323 career hitter to get on base for those guys would be perfect. The 27-year-old has 409 games in the leadoff spot. He’s posted a .323 batting averaged and a .364 on base percentage when leading off. With runners in scoring position, Arraez holds a staggering .369 batting average.
Bringing in the two-time Silver Slugger would require giving up prospects. Currently, Jasson Dominguez isn’t going anywhere, as Cashman wants to grant him an opportunity to be the everyday left fielder. With Judge and Bellinger as New York’s other two outfielders, they could use their second-ranked prospect, Spencer Jones, as the prime trade bait.
Giving up prospects is always a risk, but the Yankees have a window to win a World Series now. They have one of the best pitching staffs in MLB, with Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Luis Gil headlining. The lineup looks very good, but it could use one more piece. Arraez leading off in 2025 for the Yankees would be the perfect way to complement Judge and the rest of the sluggers.
3. Run it back with DJ LeMahieu at 2B
New York still has a few options in-house they can turn to, which seems like their preference at the moment. With DJ LeMahieu still under contract, they could give him a chance to prove his worth. The three-time All-Star struggled throughout the 2024 season, as he dealt with multiple injuries and only appeared in 67 games.
When the veteran infield is healthy, he’s a great hitter. From 2019-2023, he posted a .285 BA with a .788 OPS. He hit over 10 HRs in each of those seasons. During the winter meetings, Brian Cashman implied he’s hopeful that LeMahieu can make an impact in 2025.
That said, LeMahieu isn’t the most intriguing option but could be the most likely. Giving up more prospects for Arraez could be a tough pill to swallow, and signing Bregman is up in the air. However, the veteran infielder keeps the Yankees’ options open at the deadline. If New York performs well, they could always trade for a solid piece to take over the reins midseason.