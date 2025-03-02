Yankees are backed into a corner at third base thanks to more than just DJ LeMahieu

Last season, the New York Yankees had a top-heavy roster led by the tandem of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Although the Bronx Bombers won the American League pennant for the first time since 2009, they ultimately walked away empty-handed. After losing the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Yankees wisely poured their resources into building a well-balanced roster this winter.

New York wasn’t able to retain Soto, who signed with the New York Mets for $765 million in free agency, but they made several key acquisitions to account for his loss. Along with retaining ace Gerrit Cole, the Yankees signed former NL MVP first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and two-time All-Star pitcher Max Fried in free agency. They also traded for former Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams and former Chicago Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger.

Surprisingly, the Yankees neglected glaring weaknesses in their infield this offseason, particularly at the corner spots. Goldschmidt slotted in as a replacement for first baseman Anthony Rizzo, but third base remained a significant concern. After a slew of injuries, that concern has only grown larger.

Yankees have few third base solutions due to players out of options

New York’s well-rounded roster is already looking depleting. The Yankees planned on starting D.J. LeMahieu at third base, but he injured his left calf during his spring training debut on Saturday. If the 36-year-old is forced to miss any time, New York could have a tough time finalizing their Opening Day roster.

Yankees shortstop Oswald Peraza and pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. are out of minor league options, according to MLB Trade Rumors. As a result, they cannot be sent to the minor leagues without first clearing waivers. Although neither Peraza or Leiter were expected to be designated for assignment, the club’s injuries may have guaranteed them a spot on the roster.

Along with LeMahieu’s injury, Giancarlo Stanton is set to miss Opening Day due to his elbow injuries, reigning AL Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil is undergoing an MRI and reliever Scott Effross is nursing a hamstring injury.

Leiter will likely have a larger role in the bullpen with Effross sidelined, and Peraza is a leading candidate to fill in at third base in LeMahieu’s absence. Peraza will compete with third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera for the starting role. Pitcher Yoendrys Gomez, who is also out of options, seemed destined to be designated for assignment. Now, he could fill in for Gil, who ended a bullpen session on Friday after experiencing tightness in his right shoulder.

Even if the backup options perform well or LeMahieu returns for Opening Day, the Yankees could still use some depth at third base. LeMahieu has struggled with injuries, and Goldschmidt isn’t a sure thing at first base considering he had a relatively down year as well. Although the Yankees infield could be one injury away from catastrophe, MLB insider Jon Heyman told FanSided’s Robert Murray in February that the Yankees “have no money” to add an infielder before Opening Day.