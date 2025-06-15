Yankees can only blame themselves if Red Sox catch them in AL East

The New York Yankees are finding out they are playing with fire when it comes to Hunter Dobbins. They poked a sleeping bear and he showed them why he said he’d retire before playing for the Yankees. He tossed six shutout innings in Saturday’s 4-3 win over the AL East leaders.

In fact, the Yankees should be worried about more than just Dobbins at this point. Just a week ago, the Yankees lost a series to the Boston Red Sox and now they’re on the verge of getting swept by the Red Sox in the second series between the two teams this season. If they end up surrendering their lead to the red-hot Red Sox, they’d only have themselves to blame for it.

Boston Red Sox are on the verge of sweeping the New York Yankees amid scorching run

The Red Sox have lost just one series since being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers at the end of May. It’s a stretch that features two series wins over the Yankees and with the chance to sweep New York in the second series, it could very well be what ignites this team to push for the top of the division.

Boston is currently 7.5 games back from the AL East lead and just three games back from being in second place. If things keep up the way they are, they should be able to close that gap soon enough. The Yankees have just rolled out the red carpet for the Red Sox to turn things around.

They’re .500 for the first time since May 24. There’s a lot of optimism, especially now that the core has been called up to the majors. Roman Anthony was the last of the core three that the Red Sox invested in and now they’re finally producing. They’re finally getting respectable results from their pitching.

Now they’re looking like the team they’re supposed to be. Of course, it was the Yankees that were able to get the best out of them. For a while, this team looked lost, inconsistent and truly scrambled to figure out how to move on. A hiccup in the season at first base, but drama over this team no one could have expected.

Boston’s far from having first base problems. They may not have 100 percent solved the issues, but they’re in a much better position than they were two months ago. And most importantly, their pitching staff is finally performing.

The Yankees started a war with Dobbins and now he’s 2-0 against them this season. The Yankees could wonder what happened and they’ll have to turn back to the first series against Boston. That’s when everything went downhill for them and everything turned around for the Red Sox.