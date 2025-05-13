Yankees' continued faith in DJ LeMahieu better pay off this time around

The New York Yankees have kept DJ LeMahieu around through bleak times for the veteran. The 36-year-old has one more year remaining on his six-year contract after this season. LeMahieu’s past several seasons have been riddled with injuries and poor play. But the Yankees have refused to cut ties, clinging to hope that the two-time batting champion can find something.

With LeMahieu set to come off the IL after rehabbing a calf injury, someone was going to lose their roster spot in favor of his return to the Bronx. After infielder Oswaldo Cabrera left the field in an ambulance on Monday night, that’s no longer the case. The loss of Cabrera to a brutal ankle injury means the Yankees have even more reason to hope that their belief in LeMahieu pays off.

DJ LeMahieu’s opportunity grows with Oswaldo Cabrera’s injury

The Yankees announced on Monday that LeMahieu would be activated on Tuesday, and he'd start on Wednesday. LeMahieu slashed .444/.500/.593 during his minor league rehab assignment split between Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Despite the small sample size, this is a good sign. During this time, LeMahieu had a cortisone shot in his hip. He slashed .204/.269/.259 with the Yankees in 2024.

LeMahieu was expected to play second base while Jazz Chisholm Jr. is on the shelf. Cabrera’s injury leaves the Yankees with an opening at third base. With Paul Goldschmidt at first and Anthony Volpe at short, LeMahieu, Jorbit Vivas, Oswald Peraza and Pablo Reyes are the Yankees’ other infield options. Vivas, Peraza and Reyes have all struggled offensively. Cabrera’s absence, which seems likely to be a lengthy one, puts LeMahieu in a position to see regular time even after Chisholm returns. He may be their best option for third base.

Prior to the Yankees’ series in Seattle, Aaron Boone spoke about LeMahieu’s upcoming return. “DJ LeMahieu could fall out of bed and hit,” he said. “I think the biggest thing that’s tripped him up over the years is the nagging, different injuries that have popped up and slowed him.” The hope is that he can stay healthy and get going. It's been a long time since he was able to do that.

The Yankees’ continued faith in LeMahieu needs to pay off now more than ever. Can they afford to bank on LeMahieu again? Right now, it looks like they'll have to. For the Yankees, LeMahieu’s return marks another infield option for the team at a time when they’re down two infielders. For LeMahieu, this is one more shot for the struggling veteran to make a comeback.