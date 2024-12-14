Yankees Devin Williams trade comes with several obvious risks
By Jacob Mountz
The New York Yankees finally made the move to add an ideal arm to their frazzled bullpen. Brian Cashman managed a trade with the Brewers that brought them All-Star closer Devin Williams. Williams has long been a perfect fit for the Yankees (or any team really) as his reputation is that of an elite reliever much like Josh Hader, Emmanuel Clase, Edwin Diaz, and Mason Miller.
The star hurler threw to a 1.25 ERA with 38 strikeouts through just 21.2 innings in a 2024 season that was cut short by injury. Since 2022, Williams has only thrown to ERAs below 2.00. In 2020, Williams won the Rookie of the Year Award throwing a 0.33 ERA through 27 innings in the shortened season.
The bulk of his success has relied on a changeup called “the Airbender.” This trade will help the Yankees shore up their lack of bullpen depth, preventing them from falling victim to the bullpen blowups we saw last season. And while it was a necessary move, it comes with a few risks.
Yankees' Devin Williams trade package may have been too much
In exchange for Williams, the Yankees sent Nestor Cortes, Caleb Durbin, and cash considerations to the Brewers. Cortes was a clear trade chip the Yankees were ready to move especially after acquiring Max Fried. But the Yankees also sent Durbin who was slated to take over at second base for Gleyber Torres. Durbin has serious potential as a hitter and a runner.
Durbin finished with on-base percentages of .388 and .394 for the past two seasons in the minors. In the Arizona Fall League this year, he slashed .312/.427/.548 with five home runs in just 24 games. What’s even more impressive was his 29 stolen bases which broke the previous record of 24. Durbin usually isn’t much on power, but his other skills make him a special talent.
Now, the Yankees will need to search the market for a new second baseman. However, for a reliever like Williams, the risk is necessary. But that brings us to another caveat.
Williams is in the last year of his contract. Trading Cortes along with a potential impact player like Durbin who would be under club control for several years is a questionable decision, but it did bring the Bronx Bombers what they need in the short term. Was it worth it? We’ll find out next season.