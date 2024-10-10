Yankees fans are irate as another controversial replay review takes a run off the board
Coming off a dispiriting loss in Game 2 and with the scene shifting to Kansas City, the New York Yankees came into ALDS Game 3 against the Royals in desperate need of a fast start. Something to snatch back momentum from a red-hot Kansas City squad; something to show the team and its fans that an early exit wasn't simply a foregone conclusion.
It seemed like Gleyber Torres had provided just that in the top of the third. With two outs and Oswaldo Cabrera on first base, Torres blooped a ball that appeared to land right on the right-field foul line, allowing Cabrera to come all the way around to score. Right-field umpire Ryan Blakney, however, saw it differently, kicking off yet another replay review controversy this October.
Yankees fans explode over controversial replay ruling vs. Royals
Here's the play in question:
Based on the position of TBS' television cameras, it was hard to get a crystal clear look at where exactly the ball landed. From the looks that we were given, however, it sure seemed like the ball clipped part of the line — at least the Yankees dugout seemed to think so, as Aaron Boone almost immediately challenged the call.
But the call on the field was a foul ball, and the replay center in New York didn't see any evidence definitive enough to overturn it, making it nothing more than a foul ball and sending Torres back to home plate. He would later fly out to right to end the inning, keeping the game scoreless ... and touching off a firestorm on Twitter as angry Yankees fans immediately got their Zapruder films ready.
It sure seems like some chalk flied up, and screenshots are even more convincing:
Of course, Royals fans would likely respond that it was New York who benefitted from a sketchy review process in Game 1 when Jazz Chisholm Jr. was called safe at second base on a steal attempt and later came around to score. If we may broker peace here, though: The upshot is that MLB's replay review process is leaving a lot to be desired this postseason, and unless something changes, the controversies will only continue.