Yankees fans outraged for wrong reasons over scary Mike Trout incident

In Game 4 of the World Series, Mookie Betts tried to make a play on a foul ball at Yankee Stadium. However, a group of Yankees fans refused to let that happen, instead playing defense and stripping the ball from Betts glove. Sad fan was banned from MLB stadiums indefinitely.

On Saturday night, a similar event occurred between Mike Trout and a Houston Astros fan. Of course, April is not the World Series, but said Astros fan took a ball out of Trout's glove. After the game, he claimed he was protecting his kid, who was at least a seat removed from the play itself. Trout gracefully accepted the fan's apology and even signed memorabilia for his kid. ESPN made the Astros supporter their 'fan of the game.' What are we missing here?

In the modern game, such moments are frowned upon. Fans ought to remain in their seats and only reach for a ball once it is clearly out of play. Situational awareness is also key when sitting in the first few rows. If a player on the field can still make a play on the ball, don't be that person. The side-by-side replays of Betts and Trout don't help MLB's case.

Yankees bias on fully display as Astros fan isn't punished in Mike Trout incident

While it's easy to see the similarities between the two plays, the question Yankees fans ought to be asking isn't just why MLB and its media partners seem to be celebrating letting the Astros fan off the hook, but why said supporter wasn't punished by the team or MLB themselves. Following Game 4 of the World Series, the Yankees fans who reached into Betts glove were banned from stadiums indefinitely.

Yet, this Astros fan received free garb and limited punishment for doing (virtually) the same thing. In both incidents, the fans were profiled in the national media. In only one of those situations was the fan banned from stadiums. Why are the Astros let off the hook? Could it be Yankees bias?

Betts was rightly furious at the Yankees fans who tried to rip his glove off. He broke his silence on the incident months later, saying simply, "I would really say f**k you guys." Meanwhile, Trout offered everything but his social security card to an Astros fan who tried to pull the same stunt, albeit far earlier in the season.

As Yanks Go Yard's Adam Weinrib alluded to in his own piece on Saturday night, the Astros fan responsible ought to receive similar punishment, rather than a parade in his honor.