Best memes and tweets after Yankees lose World Series in spectacular fashion
Where's the talk of coming back from 3-0? Where are all the New York Yankees fans now, especially those who said the World Series would be going to Game 6?
Here's your answer. Silence. Nothing. Not after this. Not after losing Game 5 and the World Series title on your home turf. The Los Angeles Dodgers traveled to the Bronx and took out the Yanks in five games, much to the delight of thousands of baseball fans across the globe who have a disdain for the Yankees.
Those same folks who reveled in Yankee misery took to social media to celebrate and troll.
New York Yankees fall in five games to the Los Angeles Dodgers
Right after winning Game 4, the Yankees felt so much love from their fans in the world of sports talk radio, television, and regular fans. They would pull off a 3-0 comeback – they were going to win it all, evidently. Stephen A. Smith said he inspired a Game 4 win for the Yankees, and delivered another pep talk to win Game 5 and force Game 6.
Additionally, there was the incident of fan interference from two Yankee fans who nearly took Mookie Betts glove clean off. It sounds like sports karma finally caught up with New York.
Whatever the case, the Dodgers came back to take the lead despite a 5-0 deficit, winning it 7-6. They did so for the late great Fernando Valenzuela, a key member of their 1981 World Series title over the Yankees. You have to feel happy for them, for Shohei Ohtani, and World Series MVP Freddie Freeman with everything he endured this year.
Meanwhile, Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Gerrit Cole, Giancarlo Stanton, and Jazz Chisholm – all big names and all big-priced players in their own right – now have nothing to show for it. A gentlemen's sweep on baseball's biggest stage is tough to swallow.
They thought they had the Dodgers; the lead was 5-0, and somehow, that wasn't enough to put them away. That will sting, but not for the fans who relished in watching delusional Yankees fans believe in the impossible, only to fall flat on their face of reality.