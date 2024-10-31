Best memes and tweets after Yankees lose World Series in spectacular fashion

#RepBX had a very tough few weeks.



-Make the #WorldSeries and lose to #LetsGoDodgers in 5

-Fat Joe 😬

-Fan Interference (and many Yankees fans defend it)

-Made the WS by beating 2 AAA teams

-Lose game 1 and 5 in heartbreaking fashion 💔

-Juan Soto is a free agent

-Austin Wells