Yankees must cut ties with this struggling player before June 1

The New York Yankees have a lot of talent on their roster this season, including the best player in baseball, Aaron Judge. Judge is off to a historic start to the year, too. With just a month in the books, it seems as though Judge will bring home another American League MVP award if he can stay healthy for the length of the season.

The Yankees have also seen a great start from players like Paul Goldschmidt and Max Fried. Both players are playing exceptionally well, with Fried having a 1.19 ERA over 37.2 innings this season.

But not everything is sunshine and rainbows for the Yankees. There's one specific player on the roster who needs to be off of it by the end of the month and everybody in baseball knows it.

Yankees need to cut ties with Marcus Stroman this month

Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has been an absolute disaster for the Yankees this season.

It seemed like New York would cut ties with him before the season until injuries sidelined Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil for the beginning of the year. These three injuries handicapped the Yankees, but they likely saved Stroman's job in the Bronx.

Still, the righty has been horrific nearly every time out for the Bronx Bombers. He's made just three starts and thrown 9.1 innings. In that time, he's allowed 12 hits, seven walks, 12 earned runs and two home runs. He was getting hit hard and often before he landed on the injured list.

The Yankees' pitching depth is quite shallow this season, so some may argue that Stroman can provide them depth, but it's not the depth they want. In fact, Stroman has been the worst pitcher on the team and it's not particularly close. The Yankees would be better off elevating a prospect like Brock Selvidge to take his place.

It might be an expensive move to make when the righty returns from injury, but the Yankees need to cut ties with him before the end of the month.