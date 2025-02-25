The Yankees generate a ton of media attention everywhere they go but there are far too many troubling stories emanating from the franchise's spring training headquarters. It's safe to assume manager Aaron Boone would like things to settle down before Opening Day.

Most teams are surrounded by optimism and hope as they go through the paces of preseason baseball. The Yankees are already dealing with a major injury that could leave a gigantic hole in the middle of Boone's lineup.

Elsewhere there are the usual stories that detail players working hard to change positions or enhance one specific skill over another. Even facial hair is getting more coverage as it relates to the Yankees than anywhere else in MLB. Without further delay, here are the storylines Yankee fans should be watching with rapt attention over the next few weeks.

Yankees news No. 1: Giancarlo Stanton has gone back to New York

The good news is that Giancarlo Stanton's decision to head to New York early does not appear to be related to his current elbow ailments. The bad news is that Boone does no feel comfortable what is going on with his powerful slugger.

Speaking in Fort Myers, Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed Giancarlo Stanton is in New York, but his situation is "personal in nature, and I'm going to leave it at that for now. That's all I can comment on that." — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) February 24, 2025

No matter what the reasoning, it's bad news for the Yankees that Stanton is not going to remain with his teammates down in Florida. That strips him of the ability to mentor young players. Stanton has seen a lot of things during his career and could provide helpful advice to young outfielders still trying to make their mark with the franchise.

Furthermore, Stanton's absence also shows that he's nowhere near ready to resume baseball activities. He was already a major doubt for Opening Day but his decision to head back to New York means there's no potential timeline for his return to the diamond. The specter of a potential lost season for Stanton now looms over the team.

In the end, Stanton's status is going to be an off-field distraction for a team that needs to put all its attention on returning to a second consecutive World Series. It will be challenge for GM Brian Cashman and the franchise's higher-ups to keep the conversation focused on the players who are on the field as spring training rolls along.

Yankees news No. 2: Jasson Dominguez is still a work in progress

Jasson Dominguez's defensive struggles limited his role with the Yankees during their postseason run last October. Unfortunately, he doesn't appear to have made much progress with his ability to handle left field to date.

He misplayed two rather routine plays in the Yankees' 4-0 loss to the Tigers on Sunday. Boone continues to back his rookie phenom though. He insists there is "no reason" such an athletic player should not be able to handle the defensive workload required in a corner outfield spot.

Boone is correct in that assessment, but pressure will continue to mount on Dominguez with every ball he struggles to play correctly. He needs to put together a string of good, routine defensive performances to quiet fans who are concerned about his defensive abilities.

Making a positive impact with the bat might also help his standing with Yankee fans. Dominguez can win a lot of people over by winning the leadoff spot and giving Boone power at the top of the order. The sooner his mental approach catches up with his physical gifts the better off he'll be in the Bronx.

Yankees news No. 3: Devin Williams already has his first win as a Yankee

The Yankees acquired Devin Williams with the idea that he would close games for them on the mound. It's safe to assume he'll also win a game or two with the Yankees out of the bullpen. Interestingly, the former Brewers star has already scored his first off the field win with his new team.

According to Yahoo, Williams is the pitcher credited with getting the Yankees to change their facial hair policy. New York players are now permitted to sport "well-groomed beards." The previous policy only allowed completely shaven faces for the last 49 years.

Many fans celebrated the team's decision to get with the times. It could also help the team score some free agents that might have spurned the Yankees for more flexible franchises in previous seasons. At the very least, it's a sign from the organizational higher-ups that they're willing to listen to their high-profile players.

The hope in New York is that Williams will make a big impact on the diamond for the team's bullpen, but he may ultimately be remembered for his role in changing the team's facial hair policy. Fans can file that away as a useful trivia answer for years to come.