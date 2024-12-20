Yankees passed on Christian Walker for a reason not even Aaron Judge can get behind
With Max Fried and Devin Williams giving the pitching staff a major shot in the arm and Cody Bellinger filling the Juan Soto-shaped hole in the outfield, first base has emerged as arguably the biggest hole left for the New York Yankees to fill this offseason. The position was a black hole for New York in 2024, and while Bellinger might spend some time there throughout the year, finding a more permanent solution is vital to build a competent lineup around Aaron Judge.
And yet, GM Brian Cashman doesn't appear to be showing a whole lot of urgency right now. It seemed like the Yankees were building toward a deal with former Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Christian Walker at the Winter Meetings, but talks petered out, and on Friday, Walker signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Houston Astros.
Walker seemed like an ideal fit for New York, a Gold Glove-caliber defender and 30-homer bat for a team desperately in need of both of those things in 2025. And unlike, say, Pete Alonso or Anthony Santander, his age (he'll turn 34 next March) meant he was available on a shorter-term deal that wouldn't clog up the team's books. So why will he be playing for someonen else next season and beyond? The answer might have Yankee fans furious with Cashman.
Yankees passed on Christian Walker for the lamest possible reason
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale and numerous other reports, New York had identified Walker as its first-base target of choice, and seemed to be nearing a deal. But Cashman eventually backed off because of a quirk of MLB free agency: Walker had rejected a qualifying offer at the start of the offseason, which meant that whichever team signed him would have to forfeit multiple draft picks in 2025.
For the uninitiated, the qualifying offer is a one-year contract offer set at the average salary of the top 125 highest-paid players in the sport, which this year came out to $21.05 million. It's essentially a competitive balance measure, a way to ensure that smaller-market teams receive some sort of compensation when they lose their best players on the open market to big spenders.
The Yankees had already signed one free agent who'd rejected the qualifying offer in Fried, meaning they're down their fourth-round pick in next summer's draft. Signing Walker would have cost them two more picks, and Cashman decided that the gap between Walker and a cheaper option wasn't worth blowing up his draft plans.
On the one hand, you can understand the hesitation. Every team, even one that spends like the Yankees, needs to keep the pipeline of young, cheap talent flowing, and plenty of other first basemen (Paul Goldschmidt, Carlos Santana, even Nolan Arenado) remain available via free agency and trade. On the other, though, this Yankees team is as win-now as it gets, with Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, Fried and other key players not getting any younger. Maybe Cashman can get by with, say, a Ben Rice-Goldschmidt platoon at first. But Walker's production next season will almost certainly be better, and New York isn't in position to be cutting corners right now.